Virus outbreak at state prison prompts renewed calls for release of vulnerable inmates

Several officials, including US Representative Ayanna Presley, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, and State Senator Becca Rauch plan to attend a news conference this afternoon with prisoners' rights advocates and call for the release of eligible prisoners.

At least 140 inmates at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk — slightly more one in 10 prisoners — have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks, officials said, and more cases are likely. Elected officials and advocates say the trend is alarming and marks the virus' return to prisons — state facilities weathered virus outbreaks earlier this year and cases had dipped significantly this summer.

As another wave of COVID-19 takes hold across the nation, Massachusetts prison officials are trying to quell an outbreak of the disease inside one of the state’s largest correctional facilities.

Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Correction did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Earlier this month, state prison authorities ordered all of MCI-Norfolk’s 1,200 inmates to undergo testing after several began displaying symptoms associated with the virus. Around 300 test results remain pending.

The outbreak has especially concerned advocates because the medium-security facility remains home to some of the system’s oldest and infirm inmates.

Around 21 percent of the prison’s population is 60 years old or older, and the facility’s Critical Stabilization unit houses up to 20 ailing prisoners. Prison officials said none of the recent positive cases were found within the unit.

Prisoners' Legal Services Executive Director Elizabeth Matos said the positive tests at MCI-Norfolk and other state prisons signals a “major” new wave of infection. She renewed calls for the state to release prisoners that are most at risk for the disease.

Earlier this year, Matos’s group asked the state’s highest court to increase the rate of release of eligible state prisoners, arguing that crowded, unsanitary prison conditions were a powder keg for coronavirus spread. The court declined.

Since then, 144 inmates and 72 staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus across the state’s prison system.

