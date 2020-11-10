Whately police asking public to leave female bear cub alone

Whately police are asking the public to leave a female bear cub alone after it was spotted Monday night in the area of Christian Lane and Long Plain Road in the Franklin County town.
Officials believe the mother may have been recently hit by a vehicle and killed on I-91, according to the Whately Police Department.
The cub may be wandering around the area, but she has a very good chance of survival if left alone.
“The more human contact she receives, the higher likelihood she will not survive,” the department said in a statement on Facebook.
She is feeding herself with apples from a nearby tree, police said.
Advertisement