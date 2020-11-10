‘If it succeeded, it would be a coup’: Legal experts weigh in on Trump team’s election challenges

Fried’s comments came one day after US Attorney General William Barr authorized federal prosecutors to probe any “substantial” allegations of voter irregularities and election fraud, though no widespread evidence of either has been reported in the 2020 election.

“If it succeeded, it would be a coup,” said Charles Fried, a Harvard Law professor and former US solicitor general in the Reagan administration. “There’s no indication it will succeed, or that anybody expects it to succeed.”

Efforts by President Trump and his allies to challenge Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory, while disruptive in the short term, likely won’t succeed in keeping the polarizing Republican in the White House past January, legal and political scholars said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Trump campaign said that it would seek a recount in Georgia, citing “widespread allegations of voter irregularities, issues with voting machines, and poll watcher access” in making its demands.

In fact, election officials from both political parties have publicly stated that voting went well and international observers also confirmed that there were no serious irregularities. That includes Georgia’s Republican Lt. Governor, who told CNN on Monday that he had not been notified of any credible reports of systemic voter fraud in the state. Biden leads by a razor-thin margin in Georgia but has not been declared the winner in that state.

On Tuesday, Fried called Barr’s directive an “empty gesture” and said “it is meant, all of these gestures ... to somehow assuage Trump’s rage and frustration.”

Fried acknowledged there’s “a possible, outside grim chance that some of these many, many Trump judges, over 200 that he appointed, will somewhere, somehow find some basis for an injunction or a lawsuit which might throw a monkey wrench into the works. That’s a very remote possibility.”

Regarding Barr’s directive, Fried said “it’s just saying if there’s something serious going on, by all means investigate it. There has been no evidence whatsoever offered.”

The General Services Administration on Monday held off on formally beginning the transition, preventing Biden’s teams from gaining access to federal agencies. An agency spokesperson said late Monday that an “ascertainment” on the winner of the election had not yet been made.

“By all appearances, yes it looks like Trump is trying to reverse the outcome of elections that by all accounts had equal monitoring of ballot counting by Republicans and Democrats, and in states where the Chief Election Officer is a Republican (GA, NV),” said Wendy Schiller, chair of Brown University’s political science department, in an e-mail message. “As unrealistic as these efforts are, they are a direct attack on the fundamental system of elections.”

Schiller said two factors are at play in Trump’s refusal to concede the race: politics and governance.

“One is politics and right now for the GOP it is all about keeping Trump supporters engaged through the Georgia Senate runoff elections on January 5th,” Schiller wrote. In Georgia, both Republican senators will face runoff elections just after the new year. Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face Rev. Raphael Warnock while Sen. David Purdue will take on Jon Ossoff. The outcome will determine whether Republicans maintain control of the senate. “Everything Mitch McConnell is doing and saying is about keeping the Trump voters enraged enough to get out in full force for those Senate seats.”

Republicans, Schiller wrote, “cannot win those two seats without Trump’s core base, and they need high turnout.”

She gave Trump long odds of succeeding in court, where his campaign is challenging the results in several states Biden won.

“It remains an extraordinary uphill climb for Trump to overturn the electoral results in four states that Biden has won,” Schiller wrote, adding that in Pennsylvania alone “the vote deficit exceeds 45,000 and no one credibly believes fraud could have produced that kind of margin especially in two distinct parts of the state (Philly and Pittsburgh).”

Biden’s Pennsylvania victory is what ultimately put him over the 270-vote threshold needed to win in the Electoral College.

Paul M. Collins Jr., a professor of legal studies and political science at UMass-Amherst, also offered a dim assessment of the lawsuits, telling the Globe they’re being pushed for “purely political” reasons.

“They see them as a way of delegitimizing the Biden administration and the electoral process itself,” Collins wrote. “I think they believe this will help maintain their base of support, whether for a potential 2024 presidential run or to help the president succeed in whatever other plans he has after January of 2021.”

Regarding the GSA actions Monday, Schiller said the agency’s refusal to acknowledge Biden as president-elect will “complicate the transition in the short term and is likely illegal in terms of withholding funds.”

But the landscape should settle once the votes are certified, she added. In Georgia, results must be certified by Nov. 20, and only then can the Trump campaign request a recount. In Pennsylvania certification happens by Nov. 23. Presidential electors then meet on Dec. 14 in each state to cast votes for president.

At that point, Schiller wrote, “it will be much harder for [the GSA administrator] to hold this position. In the meantime, you have a former 2 term VP who knows how to run the country and does not need as much of the typical transition help that other new presidents - without his prior experience - have required.”

Yet the GSA stalemate could be troubling the longer it persists, Collins said.

“By refusing to launch the transition process, the General Services Administration is unnecessarily complicating things for the Biden administration," Collins wrote. “This can affect government stability by delaying the ability of the Biden administration to receive important briefings, including those involving national security, and to start the process of appointing government officials.”

If it continues for another month, Collins wrote, “the ramifications of this can be quite significant. For example, the 9/11 Commission was concerned about the delays in the ability of the Bush administration to put their national security team into place as a result of the complications of the 2000 election.”

Schiller, however, noted that Biden is uniquely suited to weather this storm, having won a campaign under trying circumstances that, owing to the pandemic, kept him largely homebound. Trump during the campaign repeatedly joked that Biden was hiding in his basement.

“If Joe Biden can win a presidential campaign from his ‘basement’ he can probably run the country from there, too,” Schiller wrote. “Let’s hope the President-Elect does not have to for any longer than necessary.”

In the meantime, the Trump-fueled chaos is distressing, said Fried, of Harvard.

“It’s horrible past belief,” Fried said. “It’s a nightmare.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





