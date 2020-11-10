At least five justices signal support for the Affordable Care Act

It was not clear whether the court would strike down the so-called individual mandate, which was rendered toothless in 2017 after Congress zeroed out the penalty for failing to obtain insurance. But the bulk of the sprawling 2010 health care law, which is President Barack Obama’s defining domestic legacy, appeared likely to survive its latest encounter with the Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON — At least five justices of the Supreme Court, including two members of its conservative majority, indicated Tuesday that they would vote to reject the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, an effort pressed by Republican state officials and supported by the Trump administration.

In legal terms, the key justices said the mandate could be severed from the rest of the law.

“It does seem fairly clear that the proper remedy would be to sever the mandate provision and leave the rest of the act in place — the provisions regarding preexisting conditions and the rest,” said Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Chief Justice John Roberts made a similar point.

“Congress left the rest of the law intact when it lowered the penalty to zero,” he said.

The court’s three-member liberal wing — Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan — also indicated their support for the law. That suggested there were at least five votes to uphold almost all of it.

Three members of the court’s conservative majority — Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch — seemed poised to vote to strike down the law.

The court’s newest member, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, was harder to read, though she has been publicly critical of earlier rulings sustaining key provisions of the law.

Striking down the law would increase the ranks of the uninsured in America by about 21.1 million people — a nearly 70 percent increase — according to new estimates from the Urban Institute.

The biggest loss of coverage would be among low-income adults who became eligible for Medicaid under the law after all but a dozen states expanded the program to include them. But millions would also lose private insurance, including young adults whom the law allowed to stay on their parents' plans until they turned 26 and families whose income was modest enough to qualify for subsidies that help pay their monthly premiums.

The law includes popular provisions on guaranteed coverage for preexisting medical conditions, emergency care, prescription drugs, and maternity care. A lawyer for Texas and other Republican-led states, supported by a lawyer for the Trump administration, argued that all of those provisions must fall as a consequence of the 2017 change to the individual mandate.

Those arguments were largely based on a decision in an earlier Supreme Court case. In 2012, the court upheld the law’s requirement that most Americans obtain insurance or pay a penalty. The vote was 5-4, with Roberts writing the controlling opinion, which said the mandate was authorized by Congress’s power to assess taxes. He was joined by what was at the time the court’s four-member liberal wing.

Since the mandate no longer raises revenue, said Kyle D. Hawkins, Texas' solicitor general, it cannot be justified as a tax and was therefore unconstitutional.

Donald B. Verrilli Jr., who successfully defended the law in 2012 as solicitor general in the Obama administration and appeared as lawyer for the House of Representatives on Tuesday, said experience had shown that the practical importance of the mandate had been overstated.

Whether the mandate was now unconstitutional or not, Verrilli said, the balance of the law must stand. It was far-fetched, he said, that Congress had intended to doom the law by adjusting a monetary penalty as opposed to repealing it outright.

“There were efforts to repeal the entire ACA,” Verrilli said, “Those efforts failed.”

Roberts said that adjusting the penalty while leaving the rest of law in place was telling. “It’s hard for you to argue that Congress intended the entire act to fall if the mandate were struck down,” the chief justice told Hawkins, “when the same Congress that lowered the penalty to zero did not even try to repeal the rest of the act.”

Kavanaugh also said that the whole law was not tied to the fate of the mandate. “I tend to agree with you,” he told Verrilli, “that it’s a very straightforward case for severability under our precedents.”

The case, California v. Texas, No. 19-840, was brought by Republican officials who said the mandate became unconstitutional after Congress in 2017 zeroed out the penalty for failing to obtain health insurance because it could no longer be justified as a tax.

They went on to argue that the mandate was a crucial feature of the law, meaning that every other part of it should be wiped out.

The challenge has largely succeeded in the lower courts. A federal judge in Texas ruled that the entire law was invalid, but he postponed the effects of his ruling until the case could be appealed. In December, the US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, in New Orleans, agreed that the mandate was unconstitutional but declined to rule on the fate of the remainder of the health law, asking the lower court to reconsider the question in more detail.