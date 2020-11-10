Mike Pompeo says there will be ‘smooth’ transition to a ‘second Trump administration’

(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said Tuesday there will be a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” a remark which may have been in jest but throws fuel on the president’s unsubstantiated claims that the Nov. 3 election was fraudulent.

“The world should have every confidence” that the Jan. 20 transition will be successful, Pompeo said from the State Department podium in response to a reporter’s question about Joe Biden’s electoral victory. “We’re ready, the world is watching what’s taking place here. We’re going to count all the votes.”

A State Department official didn’t immediately respond to a request to clarify the secretary’s comments. Pompeo later chastised a reporter for asking questions about the U.S. election which he said weren’t “serious.”