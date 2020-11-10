Trump allies flood social media, search engines with fabricated claims

One particular brazen example surfaced early Tuesday. Some users who entered the search phrase “Biden loses PA” into Google — not an uncommon search given Mr. Trump’s claims — were directed to a page topped with a YouTube video entitled “Biden Loses Pennsylvania and Loses President-Elect Status.”

This dynamic — the Trump team broadcasting misinformation, which is then plugged into the high-wattage amplifier of social media — was a defining feature of Trump’s campaign and administration and has, if anything, intensified in the wake of his defeat.

As President Trump and his team continue to circulate fabricated claims of a stolen election and voter fraud, their allies are flooding the internet search engines and social media with falsehoods intended to question the legitimacy of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.'s victory.

If the term “Biden loses” is entered, another video entitled “Breaking News!!! Biden Loses President-Elect Status” message appears for some users as the top video result.

These claims are false.

As of Tuesday morning, Biden was ahead by more than 45,000 votes in Pennsylvania, and while counting is still going on, his lead is insurmountable, according to analysts. While Trump’s allies have focused their legal fights on Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia, Biden’s margins of victory in those states are also highly unlikely to be overturned.

The first video, posted by an obscure YouTube user who is linked to a blog that promotes conspiracy theories about the media, touts a debunked and fictitious claim that the political website RealClearPolitics rescinded Biden’s win in Pennsylvania, and hence revoked his status as president-elect.

While most major news outlets, including The New York Times, called the race for Biden on Saturday, RealClearPolitics has been more cautious. It has not declared a winner, pending the outcomes in several states, including North Carolina and Alaska, where Trump is currently ahead.

That did not stop Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, who has claimed — without providing evidence — that Democrats stole the election, from posting a tweet late Monday claiming the site had taken away Pennsylvania and made it a “toss up.”

Tom Bevan, who runs RealClearPolitics, quickly shot back, “This is false. We never called Pennsylvania, and nothing has changed.”

Pam Bondi, another Trump legal adviser who has 110,000 followers, tweeted out a similar message, but deleted it late Monday. Sean Spicer, Trump’s former press secretary, took it a step further, appending a correction to his original tweet echoing the claim.

New York Times

Democrats secure House majority

Democrats held onto their House majority on Tuesday, securing the 218 seats they need to maintain control of the chamber even as they lost at least a half dozen seats amid unexpected headwinds that left them with a narrower hold on power.

Democrats began the cycle expecting to expand their majority, betting that suburban voters' distaste for President Trump would trickle down the ballot, allowing them to make inroads in conservative districts and protect many of their own vulnerable incumbents.

But as of Tuesday, they had picked up just a single Republican-held seat, and had lost as many as seven in rural and working-class districts where Trump is popular, including in New Mexico and Oklahoma in what amounted to a series of stunning and painful defeats.

In those races, Republican women led the way, flipping key seats in Iowa, California, and South Carolina, and positioning their party to break the record for the highest number of women ever to serve in their conference.

Representative Cheri Bustos of Illinois, the chairwoman of the House Democrats' campaign arm, barely eked out a victory in her own district, and told colleagues on Monday that she would not seek another term and that she was “gutted at the losses we sustained.”

But many Democratic incumbents in competitive districts, like Representatives Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Jared Golden of Maine, also narrowly hung onto their seats.

“These were seats that were in Trump country, and we were able to hold onto 30 seats that are Trump districts, and that’s no small feat,” Bustos said.

Meanwhile, Cal Cunningham, the Democrat challenging Senator Thom Tillis, Republican of North Carolina, conceded the race on Tuesday after a protracted vote count, as the incumbent appeared headed for a narrow victory in a crucial swing state that would bolster his party’s hold on the Senate.

Tillis, 60, had been one of the Democrats' top targets this year, a decidedly unpopular first-term Republican in a fast-growing and increasingly competitive state. But he was able to capitalize on unexpected Republican strength in North Carolina to outrun Cunningham, who was damaged by late revelations of an extramarital affair.

New York Times

Leadership PAC takes in funds for Trump

President Trump is directing money raised through his campaign’s breathless requests to “defend the election” into a new political action committee before his recount fund, a move that allows him greater flexibility to bankroll his future political endeavors.

The new group, called Save America, is a federal fund-raising vehicle known as a leadership PAC that has donation limits of $5,000 per donor per year.

It will be used to underwrite Trump’s post-presidential activities, tapping into the vast reservoir of small donors that made him a dominant fund-raiser, for a time, in 2020. But it is likely to have far greater significance for a man who is refusing not only to concede the election but remains reluctant to surrender the spotlight. In that sense, his PAC could become a fan-subsidized machine to perpetuate his agenda and plot his next moves.

New York Times

Hillary Clinton shares transition note from Bush

Providing another example of how President Trump’s reaction to his election loss differs from other presidents', Hillary Clinton on Tuesday posted a letter that an outgoing president, George H.W. Bush, wrote to an incoming one, Bill Clinton, in 1993.

“You will be our president when you read this note,” Bush, a Republican and the last incumbent to lose re-election, wrote to Bill Clinton, his Democratic successor, on Inauguration Day. “Your success is now our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you. Good luck.”

“Here’s how it’s done in America,” Hillary Clinton wrote on Instagram, describing the letter as “gracious.”

“Since the very beginning, American presidents have accepted the will of the people and participated in a peaceful transfer of power,” she wrote. “That’s what makes our democracy so unique, and so enduring.”

New York Times

Historian has a hand in Biden’s speeches

WASHINGTON — Jon Meacham, the presidential historian and biographer best known for studying the lives of past presidents, has taken on a relatively unique role in a contemporary political moment: helping to write speeches for the next president.

Meacham has had a hand in crafting many of Joe Biden’s biggest rhetorical moments, according to multiple sources, including helping to write the acceptance speech that Biden delivered Saturday night from Wilmington, Del., his first remarks as the president-elect.

In that address, Biden spoke of a mission “to rebuild the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again” and was widely credited with striking the right tone about bringing the country back together.

The language echoed the title of Meacham’s 2018 book, “The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels,” which has long served as a touchstone for Biden, who has reached out to Meacham in the past to discuss passages he liked.

“To record history doesn’t mean you are removed from it,” Meacham said over the summer, noting that he had been friends with Biden for a long time.

New York Times