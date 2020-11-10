UMass model projects state’s coronavirus death toll will rise to around 10,800 in four weeks

The model numbers reflect both confirmed and probable coronavirus deaths. The state as of Monday had tallied 10,163 confirmed and probable deaths, including 9,936 deaths in confirmed cases.

A University of Massachusetts model suggests the state’s coronavirus death toll will rise to around 10,788 by Dec. 5.

The state has seen a recent spike in case numbers. The model sees that increase continuing, though at a slightly slower pace.

The projections come from a lab headed by UMass Amherst associate professor Nicholas Reich that collects various models and develops a combined forecast that is intended to reflect their collective wisdom.

The lab only creates the forecast for a four-week window ahead because researchers believe forecasts aren’t reliable enough after that.

The lab posts its national- and state-level data every week at the Reich Lab COVID-19 Forecast Hub. The lab, already an Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence, collaborates with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus predictions. The lab feeds the data it has collected and its ensemble forecast to the agency, which posts the data on its own website.

Researchers from Google who have collaborated with Harvard on a model that looks only two weeks ahead predicted 10,486 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts by Nov. 21. The UMass model offered a similar prediction, forecasting around 10,448 deaths by Nov. 21.

The UMass model also predicts that the total number of coronavirus deaths in the United States will reach around 268,458 by Dec. 5, and the country will continue to see sharply rising case numbers, which experts have warned could lead to “COVID hell" this winter.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.