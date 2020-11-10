You’re not doomed to Zoom: How to have a safer Thanksgiving during the pandemic

This trip carries a powerful benefit: His daughter in New York is expecting her first baby shortly before Thanksgiving. Recognizing that nothing can be perfectly safe, del Rio’s family will endeavor to make things more safe. It will be a small gathering. Those traveling from out of state will get tested 72 hours before departure and again three to four days after arrival, as required by New York State.

If that strikes you as reckless, think again. Del Rio — Doctor del Rio — is an infectious diseases specialist at the Emory University School of Medicine and a go-to source for wisdom on the pandemic. He knows what he’s doing. And he has weighed the risks and benefits.

In a few days, Carlos del Rio plans to fly from Atlanta to New York to celebrate Thanksgiving with relatives. He and his wife will stay for two weeks.

Del Rio, of course, knows a negative test is no guarantee that a person isn’t infected, but he said, “Nothing in life is risk-free. Our role in life is to decrease risk, not to make life impossible.”

Another oft-quoted expert, Harvard epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch, is staying home. His family normally hosts 16 people for Thanksgiving. This year, he said at a recent press briefing, the holiday gathering will consist only of his four-person household.

Other big names in science have weighed in with similar stories. National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins told NPR that his family would not gather for Thanksgiving for the first time in 20 years. Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that infections spread easily in small gatherings, but even Fauci said that doesn’t mean everyone needs to cancel Thanksgiving.

Lipsitch and most experts agree that big gatherings are a bad idea. But he didn’t go as far as saying everyone should choose the same narrow path.

“People have a very real need to see their families,” Lipsitch said. “There are a lot of things you can do short of having a big gathering.”

Julia Marcus, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Harvard Medical School, cautioned against the either-or absolutes. You do not face a stark choice between a dangerous 25-person party and a soul-crushing day alone at home. You have a multitude of middle paths to choose.

“If we tell people ‘do not gather for the holiday,’ then we’re missing the opportunity to give people risk mitigation strategies,” Marcus said. “None of this is about what’s safe or unsafe. There’s a spectrum of risk.”

“There are no easy answers here,” she added.

But there are answers — and guideposts for finding the solution that works best for your family.

Eleanor J. Murray, an epidemiologist at the Boston University School of Public Health, suggests contemplating your family’s usual Thanksgiving activities, selecting those that are most meaningful, and eliminating the traditions that have become chores. Maybe you never really liked those long turkey dinners — if so, COVID-19 can become your excuse to skip it. Once you’ve settled on the activities you treasure, assess the risks each poses, and plan a way to make it safer.

Think of the old Swiss cheese analogy. A single safety measure is like a slice of Swiss cheese. It has holes in it. Lay on a second slice and some of those holes will get covered up. A third slice will cover even more. The more slices you pile on, the closer you will get to a solid barrier.

Here are the slices of safety to consider:

The size of your gathering: The more people, the more likely one of your guests is infected and will spread the virus to others.

Keep your group small. Lipsitch recommended holding multiple small gatherings, starting in the weeks before Thanksgiving when it’s still warm enough to eat outdoors.

Think in terms of households, rather than individuals, Murray suggests. If you already live with 10 people, for example, then there’s no added risk in having those same 10 people gather for the holiday. But if your 10-person crowd involves five couples coming from far and wide, then the possibility that the virus will be introduced into your midst rises substantially.

Access to fresh air: Outdoors is always safer than indoors. If it’s warm enough where you’re gathering, spend the day outside, or as much of the day as you can. If that’s not doable, open as many windows and doors as you can. Open interior doors to allow air flow. Even opening a window in a room where no one is gathering will help.

Masks: No question, masks make a difference. They limit the virus’s ability to spread. They should be worn throughout the event, and are especially critical indoors.

But of course, you can’t wear a mask while eating. So get creative. Contemplate ways to limit the time people spend eating. Perhaps you don’t really need the traditional hours-long midday meal. Several small meals? Snacks on the deck and then everyone masks up and comes inside?

If you’re visiting someone else, Murray advises that you decide ahead of time what you will do if people aren’t wearing masks. Be prepared to politely back out if you’re uncomfortable.

Distancing: To the extent your home layout permits, spread people out. Can you have several small tables? Or small gatherings in different rooms?

Quarantine: The Baylor College of Medicine has devised a method to "build your own holiday bubble” through a series of steps that everyone in your party would need to agree to. It includes a 14-day quarantine before gathering — that means going nowhere and seeing no one outside your immediate household. It can work, if everyone follows the strict rules. But you’d have to trust all your guests to do so. And you’d have to be able to stay home for 14 days right before Thanksgiving.

Even if the Baylor program is not feasible, you can still lower your risk by having as little contact with others as you can manage in the days before the holiday.

Testing: It’s worth getting tested because if you get a positive result, you’ll know you need to stay home and isolate yourself. A negative test, however, doesn’t give you actionable information, Murray said. “If you’re not having symptoms sometimes it’s really not clear what actions you can take based on the results, unless the test is positive.”

If your test comes back negative, you may still be carrying the virus but at undetectable levels. Some people are infectious for as long as 14 days before a test will turn positive. And even if the test is accurate, you can become infected right after taking it.

* * * * * * * * * *

As you select your slices of safety, keep these factors in mind.

Your health and that of your family members: People with conditions that make severe COVID-19 infection more likely, such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and weakened immunity, should take the fewest risks. Same goes for people who are elderly or have jobs that involve a lot of public interactions.

Remember that your choices will affect everyone you come in contact with. If you decide that you’re willing to risk getting COVID-19 at a big bash because you’re young and healthy, keep in mind that you’re extending that risk to everyone you meet in the days afterward — a bus driver, a store clerk, your child’s teacher, your doctor, or your grandmother, and they could be much more vulnerable than you.

Location: While viral transmission is increasing nationwide, some places are more dangerous than others. “If the infection rate in your area starts to spike,” Murray said, “you’re going to want to change your plans. The infection rate will influence how likely it is that someone at your gathering is going to be infected.”

A website designed by Joshua Weitz at the Georgia Institute of Technology quantifies this risk. It calculates the chances that someone in a group will be infected in each county, based on the group’s size and the county’s infection levels.

For example, according to the website, in Suffolk County there is a 18 percent chance that an infected person will be in your midst if you have a gathering of 10 people. But if your group numbers 25, the chances the virus lurks among your guests rises to 39 percent.

That’s for the Boston area. In a hot spot like Dewey County, S.D., there’s a 91 percent risk that a COVID-19 positive person will be present at a 10-person gathering, and that risk rises to 99 percent — pretty much a sure thing — for a 25-person gathering.

A person in Boston could thus reasonably decide to limit a gathering to 10 or fewer people (which is the most allowed indoors under Governor Charlie Baker’s Nov. 2 order), while someone in North Dakota might conclude there is no safe way to invite anyone beyond their own household.

The hazards of zero risk: To avoid all risk of catching the coronavirus, you can stay home and never go anywhere. That works. But it carries its own risks, especially if you live alone. Isolation, sadness — they can be as harmful as any virus.

Think of it this way: You can avoid ever getting injured in a car accident by never driving. Or you can wear a seatbelt and drive only when sober and well rested, and increase your chances of a safe trip.

* * * * * * *

For additional guidance, see BU’s Epidemiology COVID-19 Response Corps, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.





































Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer.