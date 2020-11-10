A new morning in America

James Madison, considered the principle architect of the Constitution, recognized the role that human shortcomings would play in effective governance. As Federalist No. 51 reads, “If men were angels, no government would be necessary.” This sober view of human nature was key to providing safeguards in the form of checks and balances to ensure that no single individual or branch of government became too powerful.

The 2020 presidential election proved that democracy can be both fragile and durable at the same time. Despite attempts by a sitting president to undermine it, democracy, however imperfect, prevailed. President Trump’s disdain for the rule of law and his autocratic tendencies awakened an electorate that at times seemed numb to his antidemocratic incumbency. By a popular majority of more than 4 million, voters refused to allow their head of government to trivialize the sacrifices made by untold thousands who gave their lives to preserve our constitutional republic.

Our democracy, at once fragile and durable, has been buttressed

Then along came Donald Trump 228 years later, and with the aid of a fractured Congress, the guardrails separating democracy from autocracy were felled.

Advertisement

History may record Nov. 3, 2020, as the date the electorate overwhelmingly proved that the government’s legitimacy and power truly rests with the people, and that guardrails can be buttressed.

Jim Paladino

Tampa, Fla.





We’ve come dangerously close to imperiling our freedom

Most Americans born in this country have no idea what the lack of liberty feels like. Think Hitler. Think Tiananmen Square. Think Malala Yousafzai, shot in the head by the Taliban for championing education for women.

My family left our homeland, China. My father, Kan Chieh-hou, could not join the Communist government. A diplomat, he could not support Chiang Kai-shek’s autocratic regime in Taiwan either. We were fortunate to come to the United States, where we have enjoyed real freedom.

At the same time, we were warned never to set foot in Taiwan, for fear that a price might have been put on our heads.

Advertisement

I wish all Americans would understand that no matter what their legitimate grievances, supporting a president who breaks our country’s laws and ignores the Constitution that defines the liberty we enjoy takes us dangerously close to no freedom.

A civics refresher could clarify the obligations we must uphold in return for the privilege of American citizenship.

Phoebe Huang

Stonington, Conn.





On Saturday morning, she came out of the T to find the world had changed

When I found out that Joe Biden had won the election, I wasn’t watching the news, scrolling through Instagram, or refreshing the Associated Press’s map on my phone, like so many of were. Instead I found out from the people of Boston.

My sister and I had ridden the T to Davis Square Saturday morning, and as we came out of the station, I heard shouting and cars honking. At first, I thought it was just a traffic jam, but these were shouts of joy, not anger. I had come out from underground and the world had changed. People were singing, cheers erupted, children on scooters towed balloons, and there was joy in the air.

Among its other impacts, COVID-19 has divided our country even more. It has felt like there is no way we can come together. Saturday was a reminder of how we are still united. Throughout the city that day, I felt hope and saw how people radiated joy and kindness. It was a reminder that we can accomplish far more together than we can do alone.

Advertisement

Charlotte Balentine

Lynn

The writer is a 10th-grade student.





Sore winners

After reading all the coverage of Joe Biden’s victory in Sunday’s paper, I think it’s time for The Boston Globe to change its name to The Boston Gloat.

Stephen R. Tarbell

Walpole





Thanks to volunteers on front lines

Saturday was joyful. Thank you, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Thanks to the politicians who worked for their victory. And special thanks to the thousands of volunteers who exposed themselves to great risk in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. There were many of us volunteers who stayed home, made calls, sent postcards, and donated. But many others also worked as legal observers, went door to door, worked on transportation and events, and did other necessary things that put them at risk. To all the brave volunteers who went out of their houses and made this victory possible: Thank you.

John Bassett

Brookline





The COVID-19 factor

The Biden-Harris win came at a fearful price: more than a quarter of a million lives lost to the coronavirus. The next time a big liar like President Trump comes along, there may be nothing to stop him.

Michael Dunlavey

Needham





A remaining problem: our capitalist system

The American system of (racial) capitalism, which is based on exploitation, has abused workers, resources, and the environment. In recent history, these misguided priorities have led to economic divisions and cultural polarization, and to polemics, not discussion.

Can President-elect Biden reverse these trends? He cannot do any worse.

Advertisement

Peter Bartlett

Worcester





Crawling from the wreckage

At least the election is over, and we finally have President-elect Biden. Unfortunately, what isn’t over is the presidency of Donald Trump. The chaos and destruction he’s going to create over the next 11 weeks is going to be disastrous.

He’s the drunken rock band on the last night of a tour, and America is the hotel room.

Wiley Miller

Jefferson, Md.