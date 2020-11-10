What do you do with a sunken failure?

As he always does when confronted with uncongenial results, President Trump chooses to deny them. Far too many Republicans are indulging his rejectionism because he attracted more than 71.5 million votes and kept this closer than it should have been.

That’s a question that confronts both sides as we move forward after a close election — and in both the short and long term.

His vote tally is disquieting. And yet, time has a way of rendering charlatans and demagogues risible and ridiculous. The claim that this election was stolen from him is absurd. To extend Trump’s swamp metaphor, it’s not just ignis fatuus, or “foolish fire,” it’s fever-swamp fire. He is frantically casting about for flotsam and jetsam on which to float flimsy court challenges, but the defeated president doesn’t have a single credible legal principle that would let him litigate his way to success. And though recounts occasionally change a few hundred votes, they won’t change margins of thousands.

Take away truth-be-damned fabulists like former House speaker Newt Gingrich, and what most of the other Republicans mean with their carefully phrased statements that the president is within his rights to pursue all legitimate legal remedies is this: Yikes, there’s a livid hornet bouncing off the windows and woodwork; I’m ducking under the covers until he wears himself out.

As weeks go by, the difference between truth and fantasy, between the rational and the laughable, will become increasingly clear. So too will the way in which Trump’s self-centered conduct diverges from the national interest. We’ve already seen that in the administration’s refusal to cooperate with transition planning and in the grudge-firing of Mark Esper, the secretary of defense. It’s a safe bet Esper’s tantrum-driven defenestration won’t be the last.

Over the longer term, meanwhile, Trumpism won’t age well. Here’s why: The notion that Trump is a true tribune of the working class is just wrong. In this election, he didn’t win households making under $50,000. Or, for that matter, families earning under $100,000. He didn’t win union households. He won two-thirds of white non-college graduates, but Biden picked up 70 percent of non-white non-college graduates.

Although Trump talked like a populist, he governed like a plutocrat. That tended to be ignored or missed because of the resentment-based bond he struck with working-class white men. Strip away the rhetoric, however, and the big thing he delivered was a huge tax cut targeted at corporations and upper earners.

He really only changed Republican policy on one issue: trade. Under Trump, the GOP abandoned free trade in favor of protectionism. Expect the Democrats to undergo a similar transformation. If there’s one thing the Trump era has demonstrated, it’s that the political liabilities that come from supporting free trade exceed the rewards. Why? Because the disruption that results from free trade is more apparent than its real but diffuse advantages.

Some will protest: You’ve forgotten the support he won based on his xenophobic approach to immigration.

No. Although it hadn’t reached Trumpian levels, the pre-Trump GOP was already highly nativist. Recall that the 2012 Republican primaries were at times a jousting match over who had been and would be toughest on illegal immigration.

What was different with Trump on virtually everything was tone. He reveled in derision, mockery, and taunting. That nastiness, rebranded as a rejection of political correctness, was what made him unique. Sadly, some significant proportion of the population found it empowering.

So the question becomes: Is Trumpism transferable?

Unlikely. Even with demagogues, epigones seldom surpass originals.

And since Joe Biden’s election was in considerable part a repudiation of Trump’s bigotry and bullying by the broad demographics the incumbent didn’t win, it’s hard to regard a Trumpian manner as an enduring political asset. He has, it’s important to remember, now twice lost the popular vote.

Perhaps I’m overly sanguine, but I think Trump will shrink as time goes by. Given the chaos of his presidency, a comeback campaign four years hence, when he is 78, seems unlikely, particularly if the economic rebound continues.

You can’t step in the same river twice, Heraclitus said.

History is flowing away from Donald Trump. By 2024, America — even the GOP — will have moved on.

