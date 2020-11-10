After 19 months as reigning Masters champ, Tiger Woods is back to defend

Then, as the decibels at Augusta National began to drop below ear-shattering levels, Woods found his way toward his family, where he dropped into a crouch and wrapped those same red-shirted arms around his son Charlie and his daughter Sam.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — First, he raised his red-shirted arms to the sky and let loose with a roar, extending the putter that had just tapped in the clinching shot of a fifth Masters victory from his left hand like a scepter. Tiger Woods has always done well with imagery, and the king of all golf made sure to cap his 2019 win with a picture for the ages.

It was an embrace to echo the one he shared with his own father after his first Masters win 22 years earlier, and authored another of the many memorable images of a day it seemed might never happen again for the aging, aching golfer.

It was, immediately, a day the sports world would never forget, one steeped in its own awareness of history, evidenced in the crying eyes of patrons near the 18th green or the transfixed ones of television viewers whose mouths hung agape during the two-plus minutes of silence announcer Jim Nantz let unfold in Woods’s winning wake.

No doubt the 2019 Masters owns an indelible place in tournament lore, from the unusual early-morning tee times to the unprecedented Sunday three-person playing groups, all done in deference to a coming storm, but mostly because of Tiger Woods’s fifth career green jacket.

The crowning moment in 2019. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The passage of time, and the way the world has changed in it, has only made it bigger, a pure moment of pre-pandemic sporting joy remembered as much for its normalcy as for its specialness.

With the COVID-19 virus putting our lives, sports included, on extended pause, Woods’s reign as defending Masters champ was extended as well, 19 months and counting. It seems fitting for a man whose impact on golf is both profound and lasting, as if the green jacket itself said, “Hey, if someone gets to keep me longer, it should be the man who changed the game forever when he first put me on.”

Who knows whether Woods will contend at Augusta ever again, if he’ll ever secure the last three major titles needed to tie Jack Nicklaus for the most all time? Truth is, at 44, with a balky back, 2019 might have been Tiger’s last gasp. If so, how great it was, and how lucky we were to have it.

“I’m still getting chills just thinking about it,” Woods said Tuesday. "The feelings, coming up 18, and knowing that all I have to do is just two-putt that little 15-footer, and to see my family there and my mom and my kids and all of the people that helped support me or were there for me in the tough times.

"I was walking up there trying not to lose it, and still saying, ‘Hey, I’ve still got to two-putt this.’

“Then I walked off the back of the green, to see Charlie there, just opened up our arms, it meant a lot to me and still does. It just reminded me so much of me and my dad, and to come full circle like that, it still gets me a little teary.”

How could it not? In the words of rival-turned-friend Phil Mickelson, “I thought it was one of the greatest feats in the history of sports.”

Mickelson was speaking to the years of injury and embarrassment that had stained Tiger’s career, the back problems and personal foibles that seemed destined to prevent him from ever overtaking Nicklaus, and not just in the record books, but in the hearts and minds of the golfing public.

He wasn’t alone in calling Woods’s win a remarkable comeback, a credit not simply to the first major title of Woods’s career in which he didn’t start out with a lead on Sunday, but just as much to the way Woods recalibrated a life that had gone off-track.

“The physical and mental fortitude that it takes to come out on top in a major championship, the way he played, it was one of the greatest feats I think of all time,” Mickelson reiterated. “I was really happy for him and happy to see him do that, and also I think it provides a little bit of inspiration for a lot of us.”

Mickelson wasn’t able to stay for the end (remember, the storm was coming), but before exiting back down Magnolia Lane, he left a note of congratulations, written on a napkin, in Tiger’s champions locker. It read: “Tiger, So impressive! What a great tournament you played! So very happy for you! Phil."

Indeed, Woods’s best chance to match Nicklaus’s major total of 18 would seem to be to win here three more times, a feat that would also surpass Nicklaus’s record six Masters wins. But the clock is ticking, and since returning from the pandemic pause, Woods’s best finish in six starts is a tie for 37th.

He has played five majors since last year’s Masters, missing the cut three times. Not that any of it stops him from returning to Augusta saying, “Do I expect to contend? Yes, I do.”

But it is oh so different than a year ago. The galleries, hundreds deep, chanting his name, as if knowing they might not get another such opportunity to lift him along the way, won’t be here this year.

“Absolutely they did. They helped me win,” Woods said. “The support that I had, the energy that was around the property, it was electric that day.”

It started on 12, when Woods, with all his Masters muscle memory, avoided the Rae’s Creek fate that befell four of the final five golfers around him, clearing the water and then clearing the field.

He walked off 12 with a share of the lead, birdied 13 to keep himself there, birdied 15 to take it outright, and then nearly aced 16, taking a tap-in birdie that would leave absolutely no doubt. All that was left was the noise.

“I think I could speak for a lot of guys out here that he’s just that guy for our game, and he carries that torch and has been doing it for over 20 years,” said Tony Finau, one of the nine other golfers who either held or were within one shot of the lead on that day.

Finally, 19 months later, Woods gets another chance.

“I don’t think anybody deserves that spotlight more than [Woods]," Finau said. “Happy that he’s had it this long, but hopefully I can take it from him this week.”

Take the jacket, sure. But the memory? Never.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.