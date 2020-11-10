Alex Cora’s relationship with Chaim Bloom will determine whether it works out for Red Sox

Cora said he deserved his season-long suspension, never should have put the Red Sox in the awkward position he did and knows the stain of what he did will follow him throughout the rest of his career.

That was expected, of course, and Cora hit his marks as he perched on a stool adjacent to home plate at Fenway Park and addressed reporters via a video feed on a November day fit for nine innings.

Before any questions could be asked on Tuesday, Alex Cora apologized for his role in helping the Houston Astros cheat in 2017.

This is no great comeback story, Cora insisted, and he understands how fortunate he is the Sox granted him another opportunity to manage.

Advertisement

“I was humbled by this whole situation,” Cora said.

That Cora admitted to that emotion, being humbled, was notable because it’s not something you’d normally associate with him.

Cora has plowed through his baseball career fueled by confidence, if not swagger. It’s what enabled him to become a star at the University of Miami, play parts of 14 seasons in the majors, succeed as an analyst at ESPN and win the World Series in his first season managing the Sox.

Even when the Sox fell into third place in 2019, Cora’s light never dimmed. He’s one of those people who charges ahead convinced he’s right, especially in matters related to baseball.

There’s an audacity that serves Cora well. It’s also what burned him in Houston.

The force of Cora’s personality, his passion for the game, was just what the Sox needed the first time around. But it’s no sure thing it will be again.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom certainly had to be convinced. He said it took some “intense conversations” to arrive at the decision and there were a lot of questions he needed to have sufficiently answered.

Advertisement

“This is a big deal what happened [in Houston]. It was an event that took its toll on all of us,” Bloom said.

Bloom is a believer in collaborative effort based on his experience with the Tampa Bay Rays. But he is now paid to lead baseball operations, not be part of a chorus.

Forming an in-season alliance with Cora will be much different than with grandfatherly Ron Roenicke.

Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled Blake Snell out of Game 6 of the World Series last month because the timing had been agreed to beforehand.

Once the leadoff hitter came up a third time, Snell was done. That he was working on a two-hit shutout and had thrown only 73 pitches against the Dodgers didn’t matter.

Would Cora follow a similar dictum?

Cora pointed to Game 4 of the 2018 World Series when he let Eduardo Rodriguez try to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning.

One run scored on an error. Yasiel Puig then crushed a three-run homer to left field. Cora said that decision was based on matchups and faulted himself for not recognizing Rodriguez was tiring.

Cora said he doesn’t want a script, but he does want to be as prepared as possible.

“If you’re not ready to digest the information and use it the right way, I don’t think you’re going to be successful in this game,” Cora said.

Cora and Bloom discussed the Snell move as part of the getting reacquainted process.

Advertisement

“The way I see it, it’s a partnership,” Cora said. “They’re going to provide information. I’m going to manage the dugout and the clubhouse and manage the game and hopefully we can be successful.”

Said Bloom: “I know it’s a big topic right now obviously. I know a lot of folks over with the Rays. Not being there, I can’t speak to the decision itself.

“The only thing that has bothered me a little bit from a distance with respect to [Cash] is that somehow people think he didn’t do what managers have been doing for decades, which is get as prepared as you can before the game and then make a decision in game based on all the information, including your own read on the situation.”

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy believes the general manager and field manager must work in unison for a team to reach its potential.

He sees Bloom and Cora being a force together, the baseball guy who embraces analytics and the quant who loves baseball.

“I’m personally a big believer in second chances,” Kennedy said.

Cora, now apparently humbled, is getting his and it was Bloom who allowed it to happen. Their relationship moving forward will determine whether it works out.





Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.