Ben Roethlisberger among four Steelers players placed on COVID-19 reserve list

The contact came Sunday and the quarantines run Monday through Friday, according to a person familiar with the situation. The players would be eligible to be back in the Steelers' facility Saturday if they test negative and do not develop symptoms.

The players are on five-day quarantines and would be eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh unless they test positive for the coronavirus, the team said. That means that the players were classified as high-risk close contacts to an individual with the coronavirus, reportedly Steelers tight end Vance McDonald.

The Steelers announced that they also placed offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams on the list Tuesday. The covid-19 reserve list is for players who test positive for the coronavirus and those determined through contact tracing to have been exposed to the virus.

McDonald was placed on the list Monday after the Steelers said earlier in the day that a player had tested positive. McDonald played in the Steelers' victory Sunday over the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

Roethlisberger left Sunday's game temporarily after grabbing his left knee following a hit by two Cowboys defenders. He limped to the Steelers' locker room just before halftime and was replaced by backup Mason Rudolph. Roethlisberger returned to play the second half. The Steelers are the NFL's only unbeaten team and are off to the first 8-0 start in franchise history.

Even star quarterbacks have been subjected lately to the NFL's five-day quarantine protocol for high-risk close contacts. Matthew Stafford played Sunday for the Detroit Lions after being in quarantine last week. Baker Mayfield's five-day quarantine could expire Wednesday after he was placed on the covid-19 reserve list with the Cleveland Browns on their bye week.

The NFL has used the revised approach with the mandatory five-day quarantines for high-risk close contacts to have four straight weeks with little or no disruption to its schedule, while creating additional roster-management and competitive issues for teams.