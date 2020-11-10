Bryson DeChambeau brings his bulk and behemoth drives to Augusta

Never mind that Tiger Woods is the defending champion at the Masters, and still emotional 19 months later talking about that fierce embrace he shared with his son. Or that the silence of not having spectators for the first time is just as eerie as the color of autumn in the trees.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The cart picking up golf balls on the practice range at Augusta National can only go so far. Club members were swapping tales Tuesday about the staffer who reached the end of the range and had to sort through azalea bushes more than 350 yards away to pick up a few more balls.

Advertisement

DeChambeau has become a showstopper. He has everyone curious about whether his bulk and his behemoth tee shots can undress Augusta National.

“It’s a substantially easier golf course for him than it is for everybody else,” said Justin Thomas, who joined DeChambeau, Woods and Fred Couples for a practice round at the start of the week. “I think once he starts messing with that longer driver and has a little bit more free time, then as crazy as it is, he might be able to hit it further.”

That longer driver is a half-inch short of 48 inches, the legal limit in competition, the type used by the World Long Drive competitors who turn the long ball into a spectacle. DeChambeau tried it out Monday after his practice round and liked how it reacted. He has not ruled out using it when the Masters begins Thursday.

“I got my swing speed up to 143, 144 [m.p.h.],” he said.

The average swing speed for a power player on the PGA Tour is around 120 m.p.h.

Numbers define DeChambeau these days, starting with the more than 40 pounds of muscle and mass he has added in the last year, remarkable gains from an estimated 5,000 calories a day in his diet and relentless work in the gym. More recently, it was the excitement at home in Dallas when one of his drives carried just over 400 yards.

Advertisement

The numbers that stand out at Augusta National are stamped on the bottom of his irons.

A 7-iron for his second shot on the 575-yard second hole. As little as a 6-iron into the 570-yard eighth hole that plays uphill. An 8-iron into the 495-yard fifth hole. “It was into the wind,” he said.

He hit pitching wedge into the 505-yard 11th hole on Monday and asked Woods, “What did you hit in '97?” Woods told him pitching wedge.

“I’m like, ‘That’s cool, all right,’ ” DeChambeau.

Woods was hitting pitching wedge for his second shot into the par-5 15th when he won the first of his five green jackets. He was 21 and his length was unlike anything seen at the Masters. The course was some 500 yards shorter back then, lengthened over the next few years in what became known as Tiger-proofing.

Since then, rapid advancement in technology — bigger drivers, better science, solid-core golf balls — allowed everyone to join the distance race. The difference is DeChambeau has taken it to another level through his athleticism.

He got bigger and stronger to swing faster and hit the ball even farther. And he has no idea if he's nearing the limits or just getting started.

Advertisement

“Every day I’m trying to get faster and stronger and I’m trying to hit it as far as possible,” DeChambeau said.

He said he is hitting it farther than when he won the US Open in September by six shots with the lowest score ever at Winged Foot, and farther than when he last played in Las Vegas a month ago. And the description of his preshot routine was telling.

“I'm just trying to get up there like I’m in a batter’s box swinging as hard as I can, trying to hit a home run,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s a better way to say it.”





























xxxx

Seve Ballesteros. Jose Maria Olazabal. Sergio Garcia.

Jon Rahm would love to add his name to the list.

“There’s such Spanish history of champions here, with three great champions and three idols of mine,” Rahm said before a practice round at the Masters. “Five green jackets go out to Spain. Hopefully, I can be the sixth.”

A two-time winner this year who rose to No. 1 in the world for the first time in his career, Rahm’s lack of a major victory remains the biggest hole in his rèsumè.

He has come close at Augusta National, posting top 10s in his last two trips here, including a fourth-place finish in 2018.

And so far, he’s having quite a week.

In practice Monday, Rahm made a hole-in-one on the fourth hole with a 5-iron. And then on Tuesday, during the traditional attempt to skip a ball over the pond in front of the 16th green, Rahm hit 4-iron that bounced four times on the surface of the water, clipped the embankment and rolled all the way around the back of the green and into the hole.

Advertisement

“The craziest thing. The second hole-in-one of the week,” he said. "It could go two ways, right? Something special going on, or I’m just running out of luck already. So I don’t know.

“I knew it would be a special week given it’s my birthday today, so I’m hoping it’s the beginning of a lot of good things to come.”

Rahm, who turned 26 on Tuesday, said he hasn’t lost the thrill of playing at Augusta National.

“I always get the same feel as I did the first time when I go down Magnolia Lane,” he said. “Each day: Yesterday, today, tomorrow, and every day this week, I’m still going to have those butterflies in my stomach because it’s such an iconic place for golfers.”

Rahm arrives at Augusta after a breakthrough year in which he won the Memorial and the BMW Championship — his first season with multiple PGA Tour victories — to finish fourth in the FedEx Cup standings. He has 11 wins worldwide since he turned pro in 2016 and joins Thomas, DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson as the only players with at least one PGA Tour win in each of the past four seasons.

Advertisement

Rahm finished second in his last event, the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.

“I can’t lie, I’m feeling pretty confident,” he said. “I think the best way I can explain it [is] I’m simply happy, outside the golf course, I’m happy, within the limits of now this pandemic, and I’m also happy on the golf course. Hopefully something special happens this weekend.”

If so, he would carry on a tradition that began with Ballesteros' victory in 1980 (he also won in ’83), and continued with Olazabal (1994, ’99) and Garcia (2017). Garcia withdrew from this year’s tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

Garcia said he began to have a sore throat and a cough when he was driving home to Austin, Texas, on Saturday night after missing the cut in the Houston Open. It’s the first major Garcia will miss since the 1999 U.S. Open.

“A little bit sad that Sergio is not going to be able to be part of this. My heart goes out to him,” Rahm said. “Knowing how special this week is for him, hoping a speedy recovery for him.”

Rahm said he has barely eaten out since the pandemic started — and even then, only when he can be sure it is safe. He uses his own towel and doesn’t approach anyone on the tee box.

Although he high-fived a caddie after his hole-in-one on Tuesday, that will have to do it for the hoopla.

“Hopefully, because of being the week that it is and what’s going on in the world,” he said, “I think all celebrations are going to have to be postponed to when it’s obviously a little less dangerous.”







