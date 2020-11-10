EMass field hockey: Central Catholic’s Grace Gervais headlines Players of the Week

Callie Beauparlant, Newburyport — The junior scored three goals last Tuesday, but her most important tally came when she netted the winner with 37 seconds left in a 4-3 Cape Ann win over Lynnfield.

Highlighting top performances from field hockey players from Eastern Mass. leagues in the past week :

Erin Cottam, Oliver Ames — The freshman was impressive for an unbeaten OA squad, netting four goals in a 6-1 Hockomock win over Stoughton.

Grace Gervais, Central Catholic — The senior followed up a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Lowell with another three goals and two assists in a 7-2 victory over Tewksbury.

Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet — The high-scoring sophomore rifled in five goals in an 8-2 Northeastern Conference victory over Marblehead, connecting for three in a span of three minutes, 29 seconds in the second quarter.

Abbey Strollow, Durfee — In a 5-0 Southeast Conference win over Bridgewater-Raynham, the senior scored five goals.







