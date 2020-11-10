fb-pixel

EMass field hockey: Central Catholic’s Grace Gervais headlines Players of the Week

By John HandUpdated November 10, 2020, 45 minutes ago

Players of the Week

Highlighting top performances from field hockey players from Eastern Mass. leagues in the past week:

Callie Beauparlant, Newburyport — The junior scored three goals last Tuesday, but her most important tally came when she netted the winner with 37 seconds left in a 4-3 Cape Ann win over Lynnfield.

Erin Cottam, Oliver Ames — The freshman was impressive for an unbeaten OA squad, netting four goals in a 6-1 Hockomock win over Stoughton.

Grace Gervais, Central Catholic — The senior followed up a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Lowell with another three goals and two assists in a 7-2 victory over Tewksbury.

Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet — The high-scoring sophomore rifled in five goals in an 8-2 Northeastern Conference victory over Marblehead, connecting for three in a span of three minutes, 29 seconds in the second quarter.

Abbey Strollow, Durfee — In a 5-0 Southeast Conference win over Bridgewater-Raynham, the senior scored five goals.