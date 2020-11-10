Kevin Cash, Don Mattingly named Manager of the Year

Voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America concluded before the beginning of the playoffs. Rick Renteria , who was let go by the White Sox after the team made the postseason for the first time since 2008, finished second in the AL, followed by Toronto’s Charlie Montoyo .

Long regarded as one of baseball’s bright young minds, Cash guided the Rays to an AL-best 40-20 record during the pandemic-shortened season. But he was roundly criticized for pulling ace lefthander Blake Snell in the sixth inning of the decisive Game 6 in the World Series against the champion Dodgers.

Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash was named American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night, and Miami’s Don Mattingly took home the National League honor.

Mattingly guided the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003 despite dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that paused their season and ravaged the roster.

The Marlins' 31-29 record was Mattingly’s first winning season in his fifth year with the club. Mattingly, the first Manager of the Year for the Marlins since Joe Girardi in 2006, was the AL MVP with the Yankees in 1985. He is fifth person to win both MVP and Manager of the Year.

San Diego’s Jayce Tingler finished second behind Mattingly, followed by David Ross of the Cubs.

La Russa details

White Sox manager Tony La Russa blew out a tire on the gray Lexus he was driving in a collision with a curb that left the vehicle smoking when he was arrested on misdemeanor DUI charges in February, according to an affidavit filed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

La Russa was charged in late October by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office after tests taken the night of his arrest showed his blood alcohol concentration was .095 — above the legal limit of .08. He has pleaded not guilty.

News of La Russa’s arrest broke Monday. And more details emerged on Tuesday.

According to ESPN, La Russa appeared incoherent at times and kept mentioning he is a Hall of Famer while expressing his mistrust of blood alcohol tests. It said a breath test taken at the scene showed a blood alcohol content of .090. And as he was placed into the back of a cruiser, La Russa flashed a ring and told an officer “I’m a Hall of Famer baseball person.”

White Sox spokesman Scott Reifert said Monday the team was aware of the arrest when the 76-year-old La Russa was hired late last month. The team had no further comment on Tuesday.

Cohen’s plan for Mets

Steven Cohen promises splashes of cash Mets fans expect from his billions — within reason.

"If I don’t win a World Series in the next three to five years, " he said, “I would consider that slightly disappointing.”

Four days after buying the Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families in a deal that valued the team at a baseball-record $2.42 billion, Cohen unveiled his philosophy to turn around perennial underachievers he promised will act “like a major market team.”

“Are we going to act like drunken sailors in the marketplace? No,” he said. “I want to be thoughtful. You can spend a lot of money today and then tie up your team in bad contracts for the next five years.”

Cohen said his first decision was to bring back Sandy Alderson as team president. Alderson said Luis Rojas probably will return for a second season as manager.

“I played Little League once. That’s about it,” the 64-year-old Cohen said. “So I’m going to let the professionals, Sandy and the people we bring in, let them run baseball.”