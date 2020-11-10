For Mitchell Johannson Method elite figure skaters, pandemic puts a new spin on things

REVERE — There’s something missing as some of the top figure skaters in the Northeast swirl breathlessly around the rink, sucking air through their mandatory masks in the age of COVID-19.

This story was initially reported and photographed before the state’s indoor rink shutdown from Oct. 23 to Nov. 7.

Smiles.

Figure skating without smiles is like hockey without slapshots. Facial expressions are an integral part of every performance.

Julia Biechler, 22, acknowledges it has been tough following the rules.

“There’s still days when we come in and we feel like we can’t breathe because the masks are on," she says. "But, unfortunately, it’s what we have to do just to keep everyone safe.”

The coaches put a positive spin on it, telling the elite skaters that training with a mask will make them stronger on competition day.

“At first it was really weird,” says Gabriella Izzo, 19, the 2019 junior national champion. “But you get used to it like surprisingly quickly."

Is there a smile under Julia Biechler's mask? Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

There are seven or eight elite skaters here, proponents of the Mitchell Johansson Method, started by Mark Mitchell and Peter Johansson, two former figure skating champions and World Team coaches. Their goal is to optimize time and save money by sharing coaches and all facets of training under one roof.

Everyone here was excited about the regional US Figure Skating Championship Series event initially scheduled to be held in Norwood Nov. 10-15.

But the recent surge of COVID-19 forced US Figure Skating to switch the US Championship Series from in-person to a virtual competition. The skaters were not surprised and the coach called it “the right choice.”

Coaches Mark Mitchell and Peter Johansson keep a close eye on the athletes. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

“I think some of them are definitely disappointed because this is what they train for, to compete against each other,” says Johansson, a former Olympian who has won Sweden’s national championship four times. “But if you’re getting a score, you’re getting feedback in a sense of where you stand. And I think that’s what most athletes are striving for.”

Skaters will be allowed to remove their masks only during performances in their home rinks. The competition leads up to the US Championships to be held in San Jose in mid-January.

Johansson believes this will be a big year for local skaters.

“They have proven in the past that they are good," he says. “They’re as prepared as they can be with the circumstances that we’ve had.”

MJM was shut down in mid March, but coaches immediately drew up an off-ice regime on Zoom.

“We did dance classes, ballet stretch classes, off-ice jump classes, fitness classes, everything,” says Johansson.

Gabriella Izzo works on her routine. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

For this most recent shutdown, the younger skaters scrambled to practice in New Hampshire, Maine, and Connecticut while the Team USA collegiate skaters were exempted and allowed to continue at their home rink.

Back in the Cronin Memorial Rink after a spirited practice, the skaters head for the warmth of the lobby. There is yellow crime-scene tape on some of the benches to make sure everyone is safely spread out. There’s hand sanitizer at the entrances, and one-way traffic symbols taped to the floor.

Today, Izzo has brought a tray of homemade chocolate and peanut butter muffins.

The vibe here is sweet and the training center is unique, she says.

“It’s like a little family that we created and we’re all pushing each other to work really hard,” says Izzo, an Olympic hopeful. “I think it’s something really special because we all want each other to do really well, even though some of us are competing against each other."

Social distancing is practiced at the rink. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

There’s also the nagging uncertainty of additional possible postponements.

Skate Canada, a Grand Prix Series stop in Ottawa, recently was canceled because of a coronavirus surge in Ontario.

Here, local skaters watch Massachusetts’s infection rates as closely as their scores.

“It’s definitely weird,” says Izzo. “You just have to train like it’s going to happen and then fingers crossed it does.”

Unfortunately, the switch to virtual competition means that the Skating Club of Boston’s new state-of-the-art performance center in Norwood is not hosting the Championship Series event. Skaters had been preparing to skate before 2,500 empty upholstered seats.

“It’ll be definitely very strange,” says Biechler, who hails from Hershey, Pa., and gives out chocolate Kisses when she travels. “I think some of the best skaters pick up energy from the crowd and really use that to their advantage.”

Instead of getting the crowd pumped up, she says she will improvise.

“I think when there’s no one else around, we’ll have to focus in more on the judges and try to really, really play to them more," she says, "because the judges, they feel the crowd, too.”

Coaches give them tips on that too.

“Fake smiling is definitely not good," says Biechler. "They can see right through that.”

With pigtails flying, MeiLan Mulvey takes a spin on the ice. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

Johansson says his skaters will be prepared. No whining, no excuses.

“As an athlete, you have to just figure it out: OK, this is not what it has been all these years. This is different, but the whole world is different," he says.

At MJM, coaches attach harnesses to skaters both on and off the ice. The athletes become human Tilt-A-Whirls as they practice jumps and spins without falling.

But falls happen every day.

“I’ve fallen 5,000 times,” says Zachary LoPinto, 12, the 2019 North Atlantic juvenile boys champion. "It hurts. Oh yeah, some more than others.”

But he says it’s worth it.

“It’s fun," he says. "It’s a good sport that I found.”

Young Zachary LoPinto works on his jumps with the help of a coach and a harness. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

He knows the public misconception is that boys play hockey and figure skating is for girls.

The rink manager walks by and tells him about the bumper sticker he recently saw: “It said, ‘If double axels were easy, hockey players would do them.’ ”

LoPinto smiles.

“I tried hockey for like a week or two," he says. "I really didn’t like it. I wasn’t really that great at puckhandling with the stick. I like jumping. Figure skating is harder with all the jumping and spinning.”

Biechler says falling is part of a figure skater’s life. She even used to stuff pads in her pants when she got sore.

“Oh my gosh, in my lifetime I’ve probably fallen hundreds of thousands of times,” she says. “But it’s worth it.

“When you’re at nationals, and it’s a huge, big arena with all the bright lights and everyone’s watching you, it’s definitely nerve-racking. But that feeling of being able to fly a little bit is just what keeps drawing me back.”

Julia Biechler extends herself at practice. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe Staff

Izzo estimates she has fallen “tens of thousands of times.”

“It does hurt, but it’s the kind of pain like when you’ve had a really good workout and you’re sore, but you know that you’ve done everything you can do,” she says.

Izzo hopes to compete in the US Championships in January and at the Beijing Olympics in 16 months.

“I will fall 7,000 times for the chance to stand up on the 7,001st try,” she says, “because there’s nothing quite like it.”

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.