No. 1 Alabama cancels game against LSU due to COVID-19 issues

Alabama-LSU is typically one of the most anticipated games of the college football season. Last year, the Tigers broke a long losing streak in the series and won a thriller in Tuscaloosa, Ala., that propelled them to an SEC championship and national title. This year’s game was scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. EST and be broadcast by CBS.

No. 1 Alabama at LSU and No. 5 Texas A&M at Tennessee will not be played Saturday because of COVID-19 issues, raising the number of Southeastern Conference games postponed this week to three. The SEC said Tuesday that the Aggies and Volunteers will be rescheduled for Dec. 12, but the Crimson Tide’s game against the defending national champion Tigers is in danger of not being played at all after COVID-19 cases in LSU’s program. Both teams are coming off their open dates and LSU already has a game against No. 6 Florida scheduled for Dec. 12 that had to be postponed last month. The SEC said it would consider using Dec. 19, the day of the conference championship game in Atlanta, to make up regular-season games not involving teams playing for the title. Texas A&M said it has three active COVID-19 cases, including two people who traveled with the team to South Carolina last week.

NBA

Players' union, league forge CBA agreement that finalizes salary cap

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed to a financial framework that will govern the upcoming 2020-21 season, providing teams with a finalized salary cap less than two weeks before the annual free agency period will open. Since completing the 2019-20 season in mid-October, the league’s owners and players have worked to negotiate an amended collective bargaining agreement that accounts for steep projected revenue declines caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Those negotiations settled on a shortened 72-game season and a Dec. 22 start date last Friday, and the two sides have now locked in terms aimed at stabilizing the competitive landscape. The 2020-21 salary cap will be set at $109.1 million and the luxury tax line will be set at $132.6 million, identical numbers from last year. The two sides also agreed to open the annual free agency negotiating period on Nov. 20, two days after the upcoming draft. Signings can be made official on Nov. 22.

The NBA and the players' union must still reach agreement on a health and safety protocol for the upcoming season. The league plans to hold regular season games in empty arenas and to require its teams to travel extensively, rather than utilizing a single-site protective bubble as it did at Disney World for the 2019-20 restart and 2020 postseason.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

South Carolina tops AP women’s poll

Dawn Staley already has accomplished so much at South Carolina. Now she can add the first preseason No. 1 ranking in school history to the list of achievements. The Gamecocks received 29 of the 30 first-place votes in The Associated Press preseason women’s Top 25 released Tuesday. “It’s pretty cool to be the first to do things at a place, where you can feel the love for our team in this town,” said Staley, who has won a national championship and five SEC Tournament titles since coming to the school in 2008. “They’ve been along this journey with us and allowed us to do things like this.” The Gamecocks, who had been second twice in the preseason poll, in 2014 and 2015, finished last season at No. 1 for the first time. Staley hopes that this year’s team will get a chance to compete for a national championship after last season’s NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Following the Gamecocks at No. 2 was Stanford, which received the other first-place vote from the national media panel. It’s the Cardinal’s highest ranking in the preseason since the 2009 season when the team also was second. UConn, Baylor, and Louisville round out the top five. It is the 14th consecutive year that the Huskies were ranked in the top five in the preseason.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Castroneves goes back to IndyCar

Helio Castroneves will return to IndyCar for six races next season with Meyer Shank Racing. Shank will expand to a second car to accommodate Castroneves, the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner. The popular Brazilian has driven for Roger Penske for 20 years but has been in sports cars the last three seasons. Penske still entered him in the last three Indy 500s. The Indy 500 is included in the six-race deal for Castroneves. The 45-year-old will also race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, Long Beach, California, and the road course races at Indy, Portland and Laguna Seca …Rome was picked on Tuesday to host track and field’s European Championships in 2024. The European Athletics governing body said it chose Rome’s Stadio Olimpico over a rival bid from Katowice, Poland.



