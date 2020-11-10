Red Sox hope to have fans at Fenway Park in 2021

The Red Sox have presented a plan to state officials that would allow fans back in Fenway Park in some capacity next season, according to team president and CEO Sam Kennedy.
Speaking after the news conference to reintroduce Alex Cora as Red Sox manager, Kennedy said the organization felt it would be in a good position to welcome fans back to the park in a socially distanced setting, pointing to the success of the postseason and the World series, as well as some NFL teams in hosting fans this fall.
“We felt we were ready in September,” said Kennedy. “We certainly respect and understand that the trajectory of the virus will determine this, not us.”
Massachusetts officials have said that large-scale events like games would not be allowed to have increased capacity until Stage 4 of the reopening plan set forth by the state. On Monday, Gillette Stadium announced it would not host any fans for at least the rest of 2020.
Despite cases being on the rise in the state and across the country, Kennedy sees hope.
“We have not seen any major outbreaks from fans in a socially distanced environment,” he said. “We’re hopeful that in 2021 we’ll be in a position to [host fans], but we also understand if the virus takes a turn and we’re not in a position to do that. I hope and pray that we are. There’s been such a profound impact on our industry.”
Massachusetts reported 2,047 new cases and 21 new deaths on Tuesday.
