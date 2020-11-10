Red Sox hope to have fans at Fenway Park in 2021

The Red Sox have presented a plan to state officials that would allow fans back in Fenway Park in some capacity next season, according to team president and CEO Sam Kennedy.

Speaking after the news conference to reintroduce Alex Cora as Red Sox manager, Kennedy said the organization felt it would be in a good position to welcome fans back to the park in a socially distanced setting, pointing to the success of the postseason and the World series, as well as some NFL teams in hosting fans this fall.

“We felt we were ready in September,” said Kennedy. “We certainly respect and understand that the trajectory of the virus will determine this, not us.”