St. Mary’s hires a familiar face as softball coach, Frank Pagliuca

Pagliuca is no stranger to success on the diamond. From 2007-2015, he directed the Lexington softball program to a 128-49 record, with Division 1 state titles in 2008 and 2009. At the helm of the St. Mary’s team since 2005, he has compiled a 286-62-34 mark with a 100-game unbeaten streak from 2008-11. He played college hockey at UMass-Boston

Frank Pagliuca, who has guided St. Mary’s girls’ hockey program to four MIAA state titles, is taking on another task at the school: girls’ softball coach. He takes over for Paige Licata, who resigned after four years.

“If I were going to come back to softball, it had to be a situation where I felt really comfortable with the school and the community,” Pagliuca said in a statement. “I have a tremendous relationship with [athletic director] Jeff [Newhall] and the St. Mary’s community, so this worked out very well.”

“Frank epitomizes what you want in a coach,” Newhall said. “He has the technical expertise and relates well to his players.”

The 2020 softball season was canceled due to the pandemic, but the Spartans finished 19-5 in 2019, losing to Austin Prep in the Division 3 North sectional final, 2-1 in eight innings. St. Mary’s returns eight players from that squad in 2021, if there is a spring season.

“For some kids, this is the last opportunity they have to play competitive sports,” Pagliuca said. “I really hope they have the opportunity to get back on the field.” He has added alums Angela Dandreo (‘11) and Genevieve Benoit (’12) as assistant coaches.