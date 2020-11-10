A win share for coach Tom Severo and Shawsheen boys' soccer: 400th victory and Commonwealth crown

Sipping a celebratory Coca-Cola glass bottle postgame with his family by his side, Severo addressed the crowd and instead shifted the attention toward his players, who captured the Commonwealth Athletic Conference title with the win.

But in Tuesday night’s season finale, on a balmy November evening, his Rams capped an impressive 8-1-1 season with a 3-0 shutout over visiting Essex Tech in Billerica, delivering Severo his 400th career victory in his 37th year as a varsity soccer coach in Massachusetts.

When Tom Severo learned that his Shawsheen boys’ soccer team would play an abbreviated 10-game schedule this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, he told his wife, Maureen, that he probably would not reach 400 career wins this season.

“I’ve been blessed to have an abundance of talented student athletes who all work together and dedicate themselves to have successful teams,” said Severo, a member of the Massachusetts State Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame.

“But I don’t want it to take away from the real accomplishment tonight, that we are league champs.”

The Rams jumped ahead early on a first-quarter score by senior captain Billy Hartshorn. Seniors James Genetti and Tyler Archibald then connected on a pair of goals within a minute of each other in the second quarter to give the Rams a commanding 3-0 lead before halftime.

“It’s really special and coach earned it,” said Archibald. “He’s had a great team every year but this is one of the best team’s he’s ever had. We earned this one.”

In 1984, Severo was hired as the first girls' soccer coach at Billerica High. He guided the Indians to a 342-128-75 record in 30 seasons. His Billerica teams were a juggernaut in the Merrimack Valley Conference from 1991 to 1996, when they lost just four regular season games and compiled a 55-game regular-season unbeaten streak.

In 2014, Severo left Billerica to coach the Shawsheen boys just 4.5 miles across town — and with Tuesday’s victory over the same Essex squad that had beaten the Rams, 3-1, last week — has posted a 58-40-23 record. The Rams have qualified for the state tournament in each of Severo’s seven seasons.

“I had great teams in Billerica and I loved every minute being the girls' coach there," said Severo. “When I had the opportunity at Shawsheen, I love it just as much. It’s been absolutely fabulous. These kids have been great.”

Shawsheen athletic director Al Costabile, who hired Severo to run his boys’ program, called career win No. 400 a tremendous achievement.

“Coach Severo epitomizes the qualities needed to be a successful high school coach," said Costabile. “He has had a tremendous impact on the student athletes that have played for him. What a tremendous achievement.”

Surrounded by his players celebrating a season-ending 3-0 win for the Commonwealth Athletic Conference title, Shawsheen coach Tom Severo grasps a plaque also saluting his 400th career victory. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Shawsheen's James Genetti (21) celebrates with teammates including Matt Hemenway (6) and Joe Hansen (backround, 7) after he scored his team's second goal of the first half. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Boys' soccer

Oliver Ames 5, Franklin 0 — The Tigers (11-0) soared to the win in the first round of the Hockomock Cup first round thanks to contributions from Colin Milliken (1 goal, 1 assist), Mathias Taylor (1 goal, 1 assist) and Matt Nikiciuk (1 goal, 1 assist).

Plymouth South 0, Plymouth North 0 (SO) — South advanced in the Patriot Cup after defeating the North in a 4-2 penalty shootout. Plymouth South will play the winner of Silver Lake and Quincy on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Whitman-Hanson 2, Hanover 1 — Manny Osorio and Brendan Nehiley each scored to guide the Panthers to first-round win in the Patriot Cup. Whitman-Hanson will play Duxbury on Thursday.

Field hockey

Braintree 9, Weymouth 1 — Senior Kate Silva scored a pair of goals and Avalon Morris registered a goal and an assist as the Wamps capped a 6-4-2 season with the Bay State Conference win.

Cohasset 9, Carver 0 — Piper Finn and Kate Cunning each scored a hat trick to power the Skippers to a South Shore League second-round victory. Cohasset will play East Bridgewater in a semifinal Thursday at 4 p.m.

Girls' soccer

Danvers 3, Marblehead 0 — Senior Haley Murphy scored what proved to be the winner for the Falcons (8-0) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Falmouth 2, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Sophomore Riley O’Brien and junior Mia Cavossa both netted a goal as the Clippers edged the Dolphins to advance to the semifinals of the Cape & Islands Atlantic Division Tournament. Falmouth will face Nauset Thursday.

Saint Joseph Prep 7, Mt. Alvernia 0 — Senior Katelyn Botte scored a hat trick to lift the Phoenix (4-5-2).

Girls' volleyball

Hanover 3, Silver Lake 0 — Hope Barry struck for 13 kills and Elsa Hanrahan registered 28 assists to advance Hanover in the Patriot Cup. Hanover will face Scituate on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Pembroke 0 — Juniors Abby Martin and Lily Welch recorded six kills apiece to power the Panthers to the first-round victory in the Patriot Cup.



