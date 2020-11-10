Vatican report places blame for McCarrick’s ascent on John Paul II

As Washington’s archbishop, McCarrick was one of the most powerful leaders of the Roman Catholic Church in the United States, a media darling and prodigious fund-raiser with deep connections in the Vatican. But he became the highest-ranking US official to be removed for sexual abuse when Pope Francis kicked him out of the priesthood in 2019.

VATICAN CITY — A highly anticipated Vatican report found Tuesday that Pope John Paul II had rejected explicit warnings about sexual misconduct by Theodore E. McCarrick, now a disgraced former cardinal, choosing to believe the American prelate’s denials and misleading accounts by bishops as he elevated him to the highest ranks of the church hierarchy.

Given McCarrick’s long career — as a priest in New York, archbishop of Newark, and a Washington cardinal with a national and international profile — the 449-page report had the potential to engulf three separate papacies in scandal. Since the abuse carried out by McCarrick became public in 2017, conservative critics have accused Francis of covering up the American’s misconduct.

But the investigation, commissioned by Francis, who had promised to “follow the path of truth wherever it may lead,” largely absolved the current pope. Instead, it put fault chiefly with Francis’ conservative predecessors, in particular John Paul II — elevated to sainthood since his death — who believed McCarrick’s denials of the allegations of sexual misconduct and promoted him.

“Pope John Paul II personally made the decision to appoint McCarrick,” the report says, despite receiving a letter in 1999 from Cardinal John O’Connor, then the archbishop of New York, that summed up allegations, some anonymous, that McCarrick had engaged in sexual conduct with another priest in 1987, that he had committed pedophilia and that he shared a bed with young adult men and seminarians.

John Paul II ordered an investigation to determine whether the allegations were true. Bishops found that McCarrick had shared a bed with young men but said they were not sure there had been sexual misconduct, according to the inquiry, which now considers the information provided by those bishops to have been misleading.

“What is now known," the report says, "is that three of the four American bishops provided inaccurate and incomplete information to the Holy See regarding McCarrick’s sexual conduct with young adults.’’

The inquiry also notes that McCarrick appealed directly to John Paul II’s gatekeeper, Bishop Stanislaw Dziwisz, to insist on his innocence.

“McCarrick’s denial was believed,” the report says, and the allegations were dismissed as rumor.

Archbishop José H. Gómez, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, welcomed the report for its “transparency in addressing issues of abuse.”

Advocates for abuse survivors also hailed the report.

“The Vatican’s first forthright account of its own cover-up of a sexual predator,” wrote Anne Barrett Doyle, a director of BishopAccountability.org.

But she noted that while the revelations about John Paul II were important, the report let Francis hide behind an endemic practice of plausible deniability. “Didn’t the pope wonder if those rumors had substance?” she wrote, adding, “Francis’ lack of curiosity was at best negligent, at worst corrupt.”

The Vatican report said “no limit was placed on the examination of documents, the questioning of individuals or the expenditure of resources necessary to carry out the investigation.” It said that more than 90 witnesses had been interviewed, including cardinals, bishops, American seminarians, and priests who overlapped with McCarrick throughout his career.

Some recounted “sexual abuse or assault, unwanted sexual activity, intimate physical contact, and the sharing of beds without physical touching,” it said. Those accounts, which the Vatican warned could be “traumatizing” to McCarrick’s victims, as well as testimony about McCarrick’s abuses of power, were “made available to Pope Francis.”

But the finding could also be disconcerting to the faithful, especially as it appeared to cloud the reputation of John Paul II. The Vatican report took pains to defend the pope, arguing that “John Paul II’s past experience in Poland regarding the use of spurious allegations against bishops” to hurt the church “played a role in his willingness to believe” McCarrick.









































































Francis ordered the report in 2018 as a response to the most delicate and damaging period of his pontificate, when a long-festering clerical sexual abuse scandal to which he at times seemed blind exploded on his watch.

Francis has frequently attributed the crisis to clericalism, a systemic abuse of power and the unhealthy pursuit of authority within the church’s hierarchy.

The McCarrick scandal has already forced a reckoning inside the church about how clerics can use their authority to abuse not just minors but adults, relationships the Vatican had long played down as consensual rather than an abuse of power.

That abuse certainly seemed in evidence in the report, which quotes one of the priests victimized by McCarrick as saying that the disgraced American prelate “tried to convince me that priests engaging in sexual activity with each other was normal and accepted in the United States.”

In light of the fact that McCarrick was his superior, the priest said he had been “afraid,” especially because he felt his immigration status at the time made him vulnerable.

The report did not provide an accounting of McCarrick’s fund-raising activities and argued that “they were not determinative with respect to major decisions relating to McCarrick.” Over the decades, McCarrick directed millions of dollars to John Paul II, Benedict, and Francis for papal charities through his Papal Foundation, which drew contributions from wealthy American Catholics.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the church’s secretary of state and second-ranking official, said in a statement Tuesday, “We publish the report with sorrow for the wounds that these events have caused.”

He said the inquiry showed how decisions, including the appointment of bishops, depended “on the commitment and honesty of the people concerned.”



