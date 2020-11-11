Fah who foray: NBC readies ‘The Grinch Musical’

NBC thinks that what we all need right now is another Grinch. OK, then.

On Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., Matthew Morrison (“Glee”) will play him in a production of “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical.” It will be broadcast from the Troubadour Theatre in London. Denis O’Hare is also on board, as old Max. In the promo clip, you can see O’Hare in a rehearsal room of dancers, all of them in masks.

“While the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing the stage musical to life, we are putting together a really special show with some crazy, fun, imaginative things going on,” Mr. Schue — er, I mean Morrison — says in the promo.

Advertisement

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.