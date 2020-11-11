Fitting Tilda Swinton to a tee

So it comes as a shock to realize that Nov. 5 Swinton turned 60. It’s true that she played The Ancient One in the Marvel movies “Doctor Strange” (2016) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), but there’s ancient — then there’s turning 60.

Tilda Swinton has such a distinctive appearance: willowy, witchy, slightly extraterrestrial. It means she can be equally persuasive as a vampire (“Only Lovers Left Alive,” 2013), Wes Anderson character (“Moonrise Kingdom,” 2012; “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” 2014; “The French Dispatch,” 2021), and, yes, a witch (the three “Narnia” movies, 2005, 2008, 2010). Swinton appears ageless, in that way vampires, Wes Anderson characters, and, yes, witches all do.

Apparently, the news didn’t shock anyone at the Brattle Theatre. They know from Tilda Swinton. Much as that Cambridge institution is loved by local filmgoers, the Brattle loves Swinton even more. Three years ago it screened a series called Tilda Swinton: World’s Greatest Actress.

Like all movie theaters, the Brattle has been hit hard during the pandemic. It’s also a nonprofit. To raise money, and observe this major milestone for its favorite actress, it’s selling Swinton T-shirts. There are three, each showing a different performance.

There she is in “Only Lovers,” hair askew and enjoying a bloody good popsicle. Perhaps you prefer Swinton in “Snowpiercer” (2013), wearing eyeglasses almost as terrifying as her teeth. Fortunately, the drawing shows her with mouth closed. Or there’s Swinton in “Orlando," playing the title character in that 1992 adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s novel. It was Swinton’s breakout role, giving her a part worthy of that swan-like strangeness and cool, ocelot intelligence.

The shirts, which are available through Nov. 25, go for $29.99 each. So far “Only Lovers” is the top seller. People sure do like popsicles, don’t they?

