Is Fox News’s love affair with Donald Trump on the rocks?

That’s what some people seem to believe based on the conservative network’s reluctance to get 100 percent behind President Trump’s unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

Is it possible that Fox News is, at last, living up to its pledge to be “fair and balanced”?

Yes, Fox News was the first on election night to call Arizona for Joe Biden, which so upset the White House that the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner reportedly rang network owner Rupert Murdoch directly to complain. But does that undo all the nonsense that came before?

In a word, no.

Trump and Fox News are codependents. They’re essential to each other’s success and relevance, and that’s not about to change. They may be sleeping in separate bedrooms, but, for now, they’re still married.

It is true, though, that the relationship has been under stress. In the days leading up to the election, as it became clear that Biden would defeat him, Trump publicly bemoaned what he perceived to be Fox News’s neutrality.

“(Fox) is much different now,” he lamented to his favorite morning show, “Fox & Friends,” as polls opened Nov. 3. “In the old days, they wouldn’t put sleepy Joe Biden on every time he opened his mouth. ... It’s a much different operation — I’m just telling you.”

In other words, Trump was feeling betrayed, but, honestly, I’m not sure why. Even now, as the president is making baseless claims in an attempt to delegitimize the election, the network’s news side is being marginally more circumspect, but its biggest stars — primetime hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham — are amplifying Trump.

“As of tonight, tens of millions of Americans suspect this election was stolen from them. That means we now live in a country where a large percentage of our population no longer believes that our democracy is real,” Carlson told his audience Monday, neglecting to mention, of course, that the primary reason people doubt the outcome is that his network is propagating the president’s phony narrative.

And no wonder. Trump has been a bonanza for ratings, and, let’s face it, that’s what really matters to the folks at Fox News. In October, the network recorded its biggest primetime audience in its history. Leading the way was Carlson, with an average audience of 5.359 million viewers, the largest monthly audience in cable news history. Would ratings remain so high if Fox News cast a jaundiced eye at every Trump tweet? I doubt it.

Still, it’s worth noting that not all of Murdoch’s minions are parroting the president’s talking points. Perhaps hoping to emerge from the Trump era with some semblance of credibility, Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Post — Murdoch properties all — have slowed their roll on the president’s rantings. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace actually repudiated Trump’s assertions of fraud. Based on what we know, he said, the president’s lawsuits contesting the election are pointless.

“Donald Trump has every right to pursue legal challenges, other failing candidates have in the past,” Wallace said. “So far, at least, we don’t see anything that would rise to the level of serious fraud and certainly not a serious fraud that would change the results of elections.”

Then there’s Neil Cavuto, the Fox News host who abruptly cut away from a White House press conference Monday when Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany began making unsubstantiated claims about Democrats trying to steal the 2020 presidential election.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, I just think we have to be very clear,” Cavuto said solemnly. “She’s charging that the other side is welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this.”

Whoa, indeed. If Fox News wants to be trustworthy, that’s great. I’m skeptical, though. A network that has spent four years being an antagonist to the truth — remember when the coronavirus was a hoax?— may be modulating its message, but, in good countenance, I can’t buy the notion that it’ll be “fair and balanced” going forward.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.