‘The Life Ahead,’ on Netflix, offers a star turn from Sophia Loren

The movie’s an adaptation of a 1975 Romain Gary novel that was previously filmed as “Madame Rosa” in 1977. That version won a foreign language Oscar and served as a swan song for France’s own legend, Simone Signoret; here it’s La Loren, in her first feature film in over a decade, who dresses down and is raised up in a project tailored to her status as a national, international, and cinematic icon.

It can’t be easy stealing a movie from a certified legend, but 12-year-old Ibrahima Gueye comes close in “The Life Ahead,” a new film premiering on Netflix. Since the intended victim is Sophia Loren, as regally earthy as ever at 86, such a heist could never be successful. The attempt’s the thing, and watching these two tough customers wrestle for control, within the film and on the screen, is worth the monthly subscription.

Ibrahima Gueye and Sophia Loren in "The Life Ahead." Regine de Lazzaris aka Greta/Netflix

Relocated from Paris to the Italian seacoast city of Bari, “The Life Ahead” casts Loren as Madame Rosa, a onetime streetwalker who in her old age has taken in the children of other, younger prostitutes. Momo (Gueye), a Senegalese orphan, is her latest addition, foisted on her by a kindly local doctor (Renato Carpentieri) and neither Rosa nor Momo is happy about it. The story has sentimentality wired into its DNA — you know these two are going to warm to each other eventually — but director Eduardo Ponti, Loren’s son, works against the grain by making the kid furiously difficult to like. Gueye has a feral presence that makes you believe Momo’s a danger to everyone including himself, and when he becomes an enthusiastic street dealer for the local drug kingpin (Massimiliano Rossi), you can almost hear his options snapping shut.

But Madame Rosa suffers no fools either, and she has a mystery in the basement of her worn-down apartment building that draws the boy in. A Holocaust survivor, she is falling prey as she ages to fugue states that scare her other wards, including the sensitive Iosif (Iosif Diego Piurvu). Momo hears her talk about Auschwitz and asks “What’s House-witch?” but he recognizes someone with more damage and a harder skin than his own, and it betokens a respect that turns protective as Madame Rosa begins her slow fade. Along with her, the other children, and the transgender hooker next door (a cheerful Abril Zamora), Momo finds himself at the center of an unlikely but genuinue family.

Could this be any more calculated to reduce a viewer to soggy Kleenex? Yet “The Life Ahead” works admirably well — meaning you’re reduced to soggy Kleenex but honestly — in large part because of the grounded, magnetic performances of the two leads. Gueye has one of those faces that naturally holds the screen, his emotions utterly clear beneath a stoic false front, and Loren — well, we know about Loren. In her ninth decade, her acting remains unaffected yet imperious, non-nonsense but attuned to the dark undertows of history and life.

Even without comparing Madame Rosa to the spirit animal who appears to Momo in dreams, an unconvincing digital lioness, we feel Loren’s majesty in the simplest gestures. And toward the end of “The Life Ahead,” when the old lady and the boy face the sunrise together, you might hold your breath at what feels like a powerful star moment. It’s hopefully not the last for Loren and just as hopefully the first for her costar.

★★★

THE LIFE AHEAD

Directed by Eduardo Ponti. Written by Ponti, Ugo Chiti, and Fabio Natale, based on the novel by Romain Gary. Starring Sophia Loren, Ibrahima Gueye. Available on Netflix. In Italian, with subtitles. 94 minutes. PG-13 (Thematic content, drug material involving minors, some sexual material, language).









