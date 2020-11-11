Cuomo orders end to late-night service at bars, restaurants

NEW YORK (AP) — Restaurants, bars and gyms will have to close at 10 p.m. across New York state in the latest effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The governor said people will also be barred from hosting private gatherings with more than 10 people.

Cuomo said the new restrictions, which go into effect Friday, are necessary because new coronavirus infections have been traced to those types of activities. Businesses can reopen each morning.