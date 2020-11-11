Pence postpones trip to Florida island as Trump fights election

Vice President Mike Pence is postponing his a trip to Sanibel, Florida — a regular vacation spot for his family — as President Donald Trump fights to try to reverse his re-election defeat, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The vacation had been planned since before the election, but will be postponed until later this fall, according to one of the people, who asked not to be named to discuss information not yet public.

Pence said in a February speech that he’s been vacationing in Sanibel for 30 years. “The president goes to Palm Beach; I go to Sanibel Island,” he said.