Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Nov. 3) as reported to Mass Audubon.

As winter finches continued to irrupt southward, evening grosbeaks and common redpolls continued to show up in various places from Sandwich to Truro, along with continuing large numbers of pine siskins. Additionally, a white-winged crossbill was in Provincetown and 3 red crossbills were reported in Mashpee.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Sabine’s gull, a little gull, a purple sandpiper, a thick-billed murre, a common murre, 70 razorbills, 8 parasitic jaegers, 250 black-legged kittiwakes, 65 Forster’s terns, a Leach’s storm-petrel, 2 Northern fulmar, 350 Cory’s shearwaters, 175 great shearwaters, a sooty shearwater, 5 Manx shearwaters, 500 Northern gannets, and 30 snow buntings.