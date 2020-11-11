Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Nov. 3) as reported to Mass Audubon.
As winter finches continued to irrupt southward, evening grosbeaks and common redpolls continued to show up in various places from Sandwich to Truro, along with continuing large numbers of pine siskins. Additionally, a white-winged crossbill was in Provincetown and 3 red crossbills were reported in Mashpee.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Sabine’s gull, a little gull, a purple sandpiper, a thick-billed murre, a common murre, 70 razorbills, 8 parasitic jaegers, 250 black-legged kittiwakes, 65 Forster’s terns, a Leach’s storm-petrel, 2 Northern fulmar, 350 Cory’s shearwaters, 175 great shearwaters, a sooty shearwater, 5 Manx shearwaters, 500 Northern gannets, and 30 snow buntings.
Birds at Crane WMA in Falmouth included, a merlin, 17 Eastern bluebirds, 10 Eastern meadowlarks, a grasshopper sparrow, and 2 snow buntings.
Other sightings around the Cape included a yellow-bellied flycatcher, a black-throated blue warbler, and a snowy egret in Falmouth, 2 Iceland gulls in Sandwich and another in Eastham, a Leach’s storm-petrel at Skaket Beach in Orleans, 3 marbled godwits at Forest Beach in Chatham, a prairie warbler in Harwich, late spotted sandpipers in Brewster and Chatham, and a solitary sandpiper in Provincetown.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.