A Connecticut hotel gets a makeover, a book celebrates 200 years of Maine, and puzzles can take you places

It’s a tough time to debut a hotel rehab but Connecticut’s The Lloyd does it with style. Located in the heart of downtown Stamford, each of the 94 guestrooms has been given a top-to-bottom renovation with modern West Elm furniture, spa-like bathrooms and luxury amenities such as plush bathrobes and natural essentials from Malin and Goetz. The complete makeover continues in the public spaces such as lounge area that includes a café by day and intimate bar by night, and high-tech fitness center with core and cardio fitness training equipment, Peloton bike, and The Mirror for on-demand cardio, yoga, and boxing classes. Additional amenities include valet parking, fresh-brewed coffee delivered to your door, and turndown service. Don’t want to drive? The hotel is half a mile from the Amtrak Station and local Metro North line. Rates from $179. 203-363-7900, thelloydstamford.com .

Advertisement

BOOK CELEBRATES 200 YEARS OF MAINE

As the weather gets colder, curl up in front of a wood stove or wrapped in a blanket on your couch and peruse the dazzling photos, illustrations and stories in the Bicentennial Edition of Maine the Way. This 200-page special edition publication, released in partnership with the Maine Office of Tourism, delves into the state’s colorful history through the decades (from when it was granted independence from Massachusetts in 1820) as well as looking at the people shaping the present and future of its land, cities, and seas. While reading, you can plan your next excursion to the Pine Tree State. $35. mainetheway.co

Those looking for a secluded (and warm) winter getaway may want to consider Caerula Mar Club in sleepy South Andros, Bahamas.

THERE:

GET PAMPERED IN SECLUDED BAHAMIAN HIDEAWAY

Those looking for a secluded (and warm) winter getaway may want to consider Caerula Mar Club in sleepy South Andros, Bahamas. The resort’s 18 oceanfront suites and six private villas, tucked between lush mangroves and powder-white shoreline sands, offer elegant accommodations that blend traditional architecture and midcentury modern style with contemporary furnishings, Belgian linens, aged marble stone, and soft white oak floors. Three on-site dining options range from a café and smoothie bar to casual lounge serving artisanal pizzas and fresh fish tacos to a Caribbean-inspired fine-dining restaurant with sweeping ocean views. The island’s coral reefs are a perfect spot for outdoor activities such as diving, snorkeling, boating, and fishing. Rates from $485-$585 per night. 800-790-6845. www.caerulamar.com. Before booking, check out updated entry and travel COVID-19 protocols on the Bahamas Tourism website: www.bahamas.com/tourism-reopening.

Advertisement

The recently opened Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero.

BOOKMARK THIS HOTEL FOR FUTURE TRAVELS

When it comes to travel, it’s said that location is everything. That’s certainly true at the recently opened Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero, centrally located in the Financial District just steps from tourism favorites such as Union Square, the Ferry Building and Fisherman’s Wharf, and the California cable car route. Residing in the top 11 floors of a 48-story landmark, the 345 California Center, the hotel offers breathtaking panoramas of the San Francisco skyline, the bay, and bridges. The 155 guest rooms and suites, designed in a clean and contemporary style, feature natural wood floors, hand-tufted wool rugs, and custom-crafted furnishings. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and guest services; valet parking; overnight shoeshine; and more. Following COVID-19 safety guidelines, employees will be wearing masks; all guests (age 10 and above) will be required to wear face coverings in public indoor spaces. Rates from $455. 415-276-9888. www.fourseasons.com/embarcadero.

Advertisement

Mia Kankimäki wrote “The Women I Think About at Night, Traveling the Paths of My Heroes."

EVERYWHERE:

TRAVEL MEMOIR FOLLOWS FEMALE EXPLORERS

Who hasn’t fantasized about ditching it all and traveling the world? Though this plan of action may not be recommended in the midst of a pandemic, you can travel along with one woman who did just that in “The Women I Think About at Night, Traveling the Paths of My Heroes” by Mia Kankimäki. First published in Finnish, and now available for the first time in English, the book is part travelogue, part memoir, and biography. Follow the author’s adventures in Japan, Kenya, and Italy as she retraces the steps of 10 remarkable female explorers and artists from history, including Karen Blixen, Yayoi Kusama, and Artemisia Gentileschi. $27. bookshop.org/books/the-women-i-think-about-at-night-traveling-the-paths-of-my-heroes/9781982129194

.

PUZZLE ME THIS

We may all be doing more indoor activities than usual this winter but that doesn’t mean we can’t indulge our dreams of travel. Dowdle Folk Art puzzles, featuring images of original paintings by Eric Dowdle, will not only keep you and your family entertained and challenged, they will transport you — at least mentally — to your favorite destinations across the globe. Board a schooner in Bar Harbor off the coast of Acadia National Park; visit Chicago’s Navy Pier; hike through Utah’s Arches National Park; hit the beach in Waikiki; sail beneath the towers of London Bridge; or explore more destinations from A to Z. If you hate to disassemble your jigsaw masterpiece, Dowdle offers a solution: Find your favorite 60 or 150-piece count design from the Picture Perfect Collection and receive a Perfect-fit Frame and easel for display. From $24.99.

Advertisement

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.