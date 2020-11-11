How can he stop thinking about a friend as something more?

I am a younger man hoping for some guidance. Twice a week or so, our small friend group — me (single), another young man (married), a young lady (single) — meets up for a game night. I had known this young lady for a while, but we started to become closer friends at the request of the other man, whom I suspect is trying to push the two of us together.

While I have developed a crush on this lady, I am not planning on a romantic relationship with her. We look for very different things and I suspect it would kill our friendship. I really enjoy her company, but I don’t think we’re romantically compatible (I could be wrong, and I think we both perceive romantic chemistry).

Advertisement

Intellectually, I am happy to be good friends. However, my subconscious has not gotten with the program, and I am often distracted by how attractive I find her and struggle to keep it cool. While I enjoy a good infatuation, I would much rather be the kind of friends where it doesn’t affect me to hear about the guys she dates.

I am hoping you can offer some tips on how to “cool my jets” and emotionally de-escalate this situation — my friend is not doing anything wrong, I’d just like to view her [in a more platonic way]. I have been in a few relationships since developing this crush — nothing helps.

– The Milwaukee Masochist

A. Well, my first piece of advice is to stop saying “lady” so much.

My second piece of advice, and I swear I’m not trying to invite chaos here, is to let go of your future plans for a second and remember that not every romantic experience is supposed to lead to marriage/forever. Would it be so bad if you and this woman spent a few months together? Even if it crashed and burned? Your friendship is already at risk because of these feelings.

Advertisement

Also, you say you’re young; maybe she is, too. Perhaps it’s too soon to know exactly what you want — or to make assumptions about how she might meet your needs. I mean, even you admit you could be wrong about all of this.

I do wonder why your game-night host wants the two of you together. You can ask him why he thinks you might be a nice pair. Maybe there’s something you’re missing.

I’m giving you permission to give it a go. And if she has no interest, you have an answer and can move on. Otherwise, the only thing you can do is distance yourself or hold yourself back. But those don’t sound like appealing options.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

We can’t give you advice on how you can cease having prurient thoughts about her ... that’s up to you. I guess that the best thing I can say is that you should NOT live in the gray areas — don’t tease yourself or her with flirtations or warm moments. Be clear that you intend only a platonic relationship. BLISTERED-TOE

Here’s your problem: You’re afraid. When you do find another to love, won’t you somewhat lose your friend, as well? Take a chance. VALENTINO

I have no idea why you’re trying so hard to avoid having fun. SEENITTOO

Advertisement

Catch Season 4 of Meredith Goldstein’s Love Letters podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen.