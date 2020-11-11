Cape Cod Sea Camps closing down after nearly 100 years in business due to impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 “was really the driving factor," Fleet said in a telephone interview. “This was a very tough decision. This was brought on by a pandemic that nobody saw coming.”

Jim Fleet, a spokesman for the camp, said COVID-19 proved to be too much for the business to survive.

Cape Cod Sea Camps, a popular summer camp for kids in Brewster, is closing down permanently after nearly a century due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was not a knee-jerk reaction,” he continued. “They lost 2020, and when they were looking at the overall impact and lack of clarity for 2021 it became evident it wasn’t something the camp was going to make it through.”

Cape Cod Sea Camps posted the news about the closure on its Facebook page Tuesday.

“After nearly a century of unforgettable summers, Cape Cod Sea Camps is closing," the Facebook post said. "While we are heartbroken to deliver this news, we are profoundly grateful to our campers, alumni, and staff members for the opportunity to do what we love. Together, we’ve built the world’s best camping community right here on the shores of Cape Cod Bay. Thank you.”

Cape Cod Sea Camps, which enrolls children ages 4 through 17, is something of a local institution, serving 1,400 campers every year. According to the camp’s website, it was founded in 1922 by Robert Delahanty (who went by the nickname Captain Del), his wife Emma, and his colleague, Harriman Dodd. It originally started out as a boys' camp called Camp Monomoy on a 6-acre plot of land in West Harwich and then expanded in 1925 when they purchased a 45-acre parcel of land in Brewster. The Delahantys opened an overnight camp for girls called Camp Wono in 1939, then started a day camp that used both the Monomoy and Wono sites in 1965, and later merged them into one entity on the Wono campus. Today the camp is run by the Delahantys' granddaughter, Nancy Garran, and her husband.

Fleet said the decision to close the camp was “exceedingly difficult” and “understandably heartbreaking.”

“They gave their heart and soul to the business,” said Fleet.

The camp spans 120 acres on two campuses with more than 50 cabins, Olympic-size swimming pool, private beach, a boathouse, basketball and tennis courts, an art center and ceramics studio, dining hall, woodworking shop, two outdoor theaters, two archery ranges, and multiple sports fields for soccer, lacrosse, baseball, and field hockey, according to the camp’s website.

Fleet said no decisions have been made yet regarding the fate of the property and camp facilities. For now the focus is making sure families get their money back and winding down the business operations. Fleet said the decision to close was not an easy one, but they wanted to make sure families knew as early as possible so they can make other arrangements for the summer.

“It’s a family business whose purpose was serving families,” said Fleet. “The kids who come to this camp, they looked forward to it all year long.”











