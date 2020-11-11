Car driven into Boston police officer; four guns recovered overnight in Boston, authorities say

Officers attempted to stop a car, with a suspect “that is known to them,” at about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Berkeley and Gray streets in the South End, police said.

The officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury to an arm following the altercation Tuesday evening, Boston police said in a statement Wednesday.

Boston police said they recovered four guns within six hours Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning in two incidents and one officer was struck by a fleeing car, officials said.

When the officers began to approach the car, the driver allegedly began to drive around the police cruisers. The driver then “accelerated in an attempt to flee and struck an officer with the motor vehicle causing a non-life-threatening injury to the officers' arm,” the statement read.

As the car drove off, a black handgun was allegedly thrown from the car, later recovered by officers, authorities said.

The car’s passenger, a Roxbury man, was found some time later in the area of Brimmer Street in Downtown Boston, police said. He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and is set for a later arraignment in Boston Municipal Court.

The driver of the car and the car itself were not found, police said, and officers will seek charges against him in Boston Municipal Court.

Later on Wednesday, officers said they arrested four men and found three loaded guns at about 12:40 a.m. after they pulled over a car that was going slow and didn’t stop at a stop sign at Walnut Avenue and Crawford Street in Roxbury.

After pulling over the car at Walnut Avenue and Harrishof Street and looking at the passengers' IDs, officers went to perform a pat frisk and saw that the car’s glove box was open with a gun sticking out, police said in a statement. The four men were then arrested for “officer and public safety,” according to the statement.

The gun was a loaded Taurus .38 Special, with five .38 rounds inside, police said. A box of Speer Lawman 9mm Luger ammunition filled with 13 live rounds was also found, authorities said.

Police said they located two more guns in the car, a loaded .40 Caliber and a loaded Glock 19, both with one round in the chamber and 14 in the magazine.

Anthony Arias, 23, of Dracut, Keyon Roberson, 19, of Rockland, Derron Crawford, 19, of Brockton, and Freily Cabral, 23, of Dorchester, are facing multiple charges, including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

Cabral is also facing a charge for armed career criminal Level 2.

They are all set to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

