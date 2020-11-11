George H.W. Bush dealt with his loss in 1992 very differently than President Trump has in 2020

Here’s what Bush, a patrician former vice president and CIA head, said on election night in 1992 from the lectern of a Houston hotel ballroom, when it became clear that Democrat Bill Clinton had won:

While Trump has spent the last several days defiantly refusing to concede his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, Bush exited the stage graciously.

The last incumbent president to lose an election was George H.W. Bush in 1992. Like President Trump, the late Bush was a Republican. The similarities end there.

“The people have spoken, and we respect the majesty of the democratic system,” Bush told supporters. “I just called Governor Clinton over in Little Rock and offered my congratulations. He did run a strong campaign. I wish him well in the White House, and I want the country to know that our entire administration will work closely with his team to ensure the smooth transition of power.”

Bush even said, in a flourish that seems unthinkable in our present state of gridlock, “We will get behind this new president and wish him well.”

Contrast that with the words of Trump, whose campaign has launched multiple legal challenges to the result and who recently said in the White House briefing room that “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us."

No evidence of widespread voter fraud has emerged.

But that hasn’t stopped Trump from fanning the flames on Twitter, writing Wednesday that a “guy named Al Schmidt, a Philadelphia Commissioner and so-called Republican (RINO), is being used big time by the Fake News Media to explain how honest things were with respect to the Election in Philadelphia. He refuses to look at a mountain of corruption & dishonesty. We win!”

Biden won Pennsylvania by about 47,000 votes, according to the Associated Press tally.

And Trump continues to take aim at not just allegedly fraudulent votes but also the news media, a frequent punching bag during his rocky tenure at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

“The Fake Pollsters at @ABC/@washingtonpost produced a possibly illegal suppression Poll just before the Election showing me down 17 points in Wisconsin when, in fact, on Election Day, the race was even - & we are now preparing to win the state,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Many such ‘deplorable’ instances!”

Bush also left a post-election message for posterity when Clinton was inaugurated in 1993, but the tone was different.

“I wish you great happiness here,” Bush wrote. “I never felt the loneliness some presidents have described. ... You will be our president when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well. Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you.”

It remains unclear what handwritten note, if any, Trump will leave for his successor.

But in a Washington Post op-ed, Bush’s former White House chief of staff Andy Card and John Podesta, who held the same job in the Clinton administration, said this election is very different from 2000.

That year, Bush’s son, George W. Bush, defeated Al Gore in a hotly contested race that went all the way to the Supreme Court over a disputed ballot count in Florida, where Bush ultimately won by 537 votes.

And owing to the protracted legal battle after the election, Podesta and Card wrote, “the Bush transition did not have access to federal agencies and resources for 37 long days.” Biden, they wrote, “and his transition team should not suffer a similar delay."

A text message to a number listed for Card wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday morning; the voicemail box was full.

George W. Bush recently called Biden to offer his congratulations, and Bush’s brother, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, who lost to Trump in the 2016 primary, tweeted out well wishes to the Democrat as well.

“Congratulations to President-elect Biden,” Jeb Bush tweeted Nov. 7. “I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way.”

Jeb Bush didn’t specify when in his adult life he refrained from praying for the commander-in-chief.

His father’s former vice president, Dan Quayle, acknowledged during a recent New York Times interview that a loss can be stinging after a hard-fought campaign.

“You know, it’s tough in defeat,” Quayle told the Times, adding that he doubts there was any “systemic fraud” in the 2020 race and calling for Trump to “move on. ... I hope that there’s some sort of announcement from the White House sooner rather than later.”

An aide to Quayle didn’t immediately return a Globe request for comment Wednesday.

