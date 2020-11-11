I shouldn’t even have to write this.

Still, it is a story we need, and need more of. Almost every other prominent Republican in the country is declining, or flat-out-refusing, to publicly acknowledge the fact that Donald Trump lost the election. Worse, they’re on board with his transparently false claims of voter fraud, which are further destabilizing our democracy. They’re applauding Trump’s use of our government, including the Justice Department, to press his bogus claims, debasing themselves to stay in his favor, twisting themselves in logical knots trying to deny what is plain to everybody but the infant in the Oval Office.

It’s pathetic to have to write that what Governor Charlie Baker said on Tuesday was courageous, or even remarkable, but here we are.

So yes, it’s really something that our usually cautious governor came out with the equivalent, for him, of guns blazing.

“I’m dismayed to hear the baseless claims coming from the president and his team and from many other elected officials in Washington,” Baker said, calling Trump’s use of the Department of Justice “wildly inappropriate.”

“This idea that somehow elections are only legit if you win,” he went on, “is just raw double standard and nothing else.”

A handful of other prominent Republicans have recognized Joe Biden as president-elect. A couple have gently recommended we get on with the transition. Few have spoken with any force of the dangerous situation in which we now find ourselves: that some of their GOP peers are arguing that the very same ballots that delivered wins to them in the House and the Senate were fraudulent when it came to the presidential contest. And that they are defying the will of the voters, and doing damage to the electoral system that will last for years.

But kudos to the wimps, too, really to anyone who speaks up, no matter how timidly. Because the bar is truly that low.

And God knows, plenty of Republicans are tunneling deep beneath it. Some believe Trump’s lies. Some are on board because they fear his wrath, and need the outgoing president’s voters to win the two Georgia runoffs that will decide which party controls the Senate in January.

Then there is South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, the never-Trumper who transformed into chief lickspittle seemingly overnight. Even among the world-class sycophants who surround this president, Graham stands out. He has spent the days since the race was called trumpeting Trump’s baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, repeating cockamamie allegations of dead people voting and other tales.

On Monday, he delivered this gem: “We need to fight back. We win because of our ideas, and we lose elections because [Democrats] cheat us.”

What happened to this guy? Twenty years ago he was happily hurtling around New Hampshire on a bus with his hero John McCain, the late Arizona Republican whose first campaign for president was built on noble ideals like serving a cause greater than oneself, and reforming campaign finance. Now Graham serves only Trump, and begs for campaign contributions on Fox News. McCain would be ashamed of him.

Why does Charlie Baker stay in a party that is so destructive and morally desiccated? At his press conference on Tuesday, Baker said he believes in a lot of the things the party stands for, and that there are still plenty of Republicans “who I admire and support and respect.”

Maybe they should all ditch the party, because it’s clear the GOP has chosen power over democracy, not to mention decency. And that won’t change any time soon.

Of course, Baker’s willingness to buck his party’s worst instincts is the stuff from which Teflon is made. Like many local leaders, he benefits from the comparison with Trump and his enablers, but even more so because he’s a Republican. The contrast delivers stratospheric approval ratings, and provides insulation from criticism that might rain down on other governors who, for example, hired the people allegedly responsible for the horrific losses at the Holyoke Soldiers Home at the start of the pandemic, or left schools with too little support for remote learning, or whose administration runs a prison where COVID rates are skyrocketing.

But none of that diminishes the stand Baker has taken here. Or the crisis that makes it notable. We’re in serious trouble.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham