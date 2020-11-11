Man, 46, arrested for alleged theft of Amazon van in Dorchester; charged in spree of robberies

A 46-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing an Amazon van in the neighborhood, and he also faces nine armed robbery counts for prior alleged heists dating back to September, authorities said.
In a statement, Boston police identified the suspect as Edwin Powell. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had hired a lawyer.
According to the statement, Tuesday’s incident unfolded around 1:28 p.m., when officers “conducting an investigation” in the area of Dorchester and Welles avenues spotted Powell, who was wanted for a “series” of alleged armed robberies in Dorchester.
“While in the area, officers' attention was drawn to an unknown male running down the middle of Dorchester Avenue towards St. Mark’s Road,” the statement said. “The male entered a gray mini van and fled the area. Additional units arrived on scene and spoke to a victim who stated his van had been stolen with his cell phone inside.”
Detectives, police said, tracked the van to the area of Callender and Floyd streets, where the vehicle was located and occupied by Powell, whom authorities took into custody. The statement said police discovered “numerous Amazon packages” inside the common hallway of Powell’s residence.
He’s slated for arraignment Thursday in Dorchester Municipal Court on charges of Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and Larceny Over $1200, according to officials.
“Additionally, Powell is charged with nine counts of Armed Robbery while Masked for prior incidents dating back to September 1, 2020,” the statement said.
