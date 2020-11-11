Man, 46, arrested for alleged theft of Amazon van in Dorchester; charged in spree of robberies

A 46-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing an Amazon van in the neighborhood, and he also faces nine armed robbery counts for prior alleged heists dating back to September, authorities said.

In a statement, Boston police identified the suspect as Edwin Powell. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had hired a lawyer.

According to the statement, Tuesday’s incident unfolded around 1:28 p.m., when officers “conducting an investigation” in the area of Dorchester and Welles avenues spotted Powell, who was wanted for a “series” of alleged armed robberies in Dorchester.