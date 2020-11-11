Man dies in house fire in Douglas; no smoke alarms found in home

As of Wednesday morning the victim’s identity had not yet been released.

The fire in the single family home 31 Glen St. was reported at 10:20 p.m., according to a press release from State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey’s office.

A man died in a house fire in Douglas Tuesday night, authorities said.

The fire is being investigated by the Douglas Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and Worcester District Attorney’s office.

Douglas Fire Chief Kent Vinson offered his condolences to the man’s family on behalf of the town.

“Fire is a difficult way to lose a loved one,” Vinson said in a press release.

Advertisement

Vinson said they found no evidence that the home had working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms.

“This tragedy underscores how important working smoke alarms are," Vinson said. “As we head into the winter, take a few minutes to check the alarms in your own home and your elderly relatives.”

Fire officials say smoke alarm batteries should be changed twice a year, unless they have 10-year sealed batteries. All smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years and carbon monoxide alarms should be replaced after 5 to 7 years.

Vinson said the Douglas Fire Department can help seniors change the batteries in their alarms or replace expired smoke alarms through the Senior SAFE Program. Those interested should contact Lieutenant Joseph Overly at 508-476-2267 for more information.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.