Man hospitalized after being shot by Everett police officer following standoff

A 47-year-old man is being treated in a Boston hospital after he was shot Wednesday afternoon by an Everett police officer following a nearly five-hour standoff, authorities said.
Police went to a Woodland Avenue home around 10:45 a.m. in response to a report that two people who knew each other were involved in an altercation, according to a statement from the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.
The man, who was not identified, was inside the home and appeared to have a gun, according to the statement. Over the next several hours, police tried repeatedly to negotiate to get him to leave the home.
Advertisement
Eventually officers used pepper spray, and the man then tried to leave while still carrying “what appeared to be firearms” and charged at police in the home’s doorway, Ryan’s office said.
Police then used “less lethal munition” that struck the man but did not stop him, according to the statement. An officer, who also was not identified, then fired a gun and hit the man, the statement said.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, and two officers were taken to a hospital for evaluation, Ryan’s office said.
Ryan’s office, State Police assigned to her office, and Everett police are investigating the incident.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.