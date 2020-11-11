Man hospitalized after being shot by Everett police officer following standoff

A 47-year-old man is being treated in a Boston hospital after he was shot Wednesday afternoon by an Everett police officer following a nearly five-hour standoff, authorities said.

Police went to a Woodland Avenue home around 10:45 a.m. in response to a report that two people who knew each other were involved in an altercation, according to a statement from the office of Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

The man, who was not identified, was inside the home and appeared to have a gun, according to the statement. Over the next several hours, police tried repeatedly to negotiate to get him to leave the home.