MBTA official serving on Biden transition team

The agency review teams “are responsible for evaluating the operations of the federal agencies,” according to a news release from President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.

Samantha Silverberg, the MBTA’s deputy chief administrative officer, has been chosen to serve on two so-called agency review teams, one focused on the Office of Management and Budget and the other the Department of Homeland Security, according to the transition website .

A high-ranking official at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will assist the Biden-Harris Presidential transition, helping lay the groundwork for the incoming administration at two key federal agencies — but not the Department of Transportation.

“The agency review teams will proceed by meeting with former agency officials and experts who closely follow federal agencies, and with officials from think tanks, labor groups, trade associations, and other NGOs,” the release said.

Silverberg is a veteran of the Office of Management and Budget, where she originally began working during the Obama administration. The transition office also said she is an “expert” on the DHS budget from her time in Washington. She left the budget office in 2017 to join the MBTA.

At the MBTA, Silverberg has overseen the transit system’s capital budget during a period of significant growth as the agency began or accelerated a number of long-term improvement projects. She gave a presentation to the MBTA’s board of directors on Monday, discussing projects that would be delayed to help save money amid a major budget crisis.

She is notably absent from the review team focused on the Department of Transportation, which is being led by the chief executive of the Los Angeles transit system and includes representatives from labor, state agencies, and other sectors.

Other local residents tapped for the Biden-Harris teams include MIT professors Gary Gensler and Simon Johnson, who will be reviewing financial agencies, and a half-dozen officials from Harvard University, including Jonathan Swain, the school’s top spokesman, who will oversee the team reviewing the Small Business Administration.

With President Trump yet to concede the election, his administration has not begun the formal transition process. The administration’s Office of Budget and Management has also reportedly begun preparing a budget for next year despite his loss in the election.

Governor Charlie Baker sharply criticized Trump on Tuesday for not cooperating with the transition.

“What this president is doing at this point in time is not in the best interest of this country,” Baker said at a news conference. “The administration needs to move forward and cooperate with the president-elect’s transition team immediately.”

Silverberg is serving on the Biden teams as a volunteer, and the MBTA said she will still be giving presentations at upcoming board meetings.





Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.