News in brief

Culminating a week of balmy weather, the city broke a temperature record on Veteran’s Day, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature Wednesday was 73 degrees, “another record day of warmth,” the weather service said on Twitter. Previously, the high for the day was 69 degrees set back in 2002, the weather service said. The city narrowly missed breaking a record Saturday, when the thermometer hit 72 degrees. The record for that day is 73 degrees, meteorologist Rob Megnia said. Other New England cities also recorded record warmth. Providence set or tied high temperatures for each day since Friday, Megnia said. On Wednesday, the high in the Rhode Island capital was 74 degrees, breaking the previous high of 66 degrees set back in 1966, according to the weather service. At Hartford-Bradley Airport in Connecticut, a record was broken on Wednesday when it reached 72 degrees, breaking the previous high of 69 degrees for Nov. 11 set in 1977, the weather service reported.

Four guns recovered in six hours

Police recovered four guns in a six-hour period in two separate incidents, and one officer was struck by a fleeing car, the department said Wednesday. The officer suffered an injury to an arm when police attempted to stop a car around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday driven by a suspect near Berkeley and Gray streets in the South End. As police approached the car, the driver “accelerated in an attempt to flee and struck an officer,” police said. As the car drove off, a handgun was tossed out a window and recovered by police. A Roxbury man who was a passenger in the car was later found off Brimmer Street downtown. He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. At about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrested four men after pulling over a car that drove through a stop sign at Walnut Avenue and Crawford Street in Roxbury. Officers spotted a handgun sticking out of the car’s glove compartment. The gun was loaded with five rounds and a box of ammunition with 13 more rounds was also found, police said. Two other loaded guns were found in the car. Anthony Arias, 23, of Dracut, Keyon Roberson, 19, of Rockland, Derron Crawford, 19, of Brockton, and Freily Cabral, 23, of Dorchester, are facing multiple illegal firearms charges. Cabral is also facing a charge of armed career criminal Level 2. They are all set to be arraigned in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court.

NATICK

Hit-and-run case involving teen concludes

The criminal case involving a 17-year-old boy accused of driving while high on marijuana when he crashed a truck into a Natick couple who were out for an evening walk on a summer night has concluded, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Tuesday. Prosecutors could not comment on the resolution because the case was heard in juvenile court. The Aug. 18 crash left Kimberly Gunner, 51, fighting for her life, the Globe reported. Her husband, 39-year-old Andrew Colbert, also suffered broken ribs and a collarbone when the truck crashed into the sidewalk while they were on Washington Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. The teenager, who was not identified because of his age, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, two counts of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and failure to stop.

Wellesley

High school switches to remote learning

Wellesley High School will temporarily switch to remote learning starting Thursday after six more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the school. Classes are scheduled to resume in-person on Dec. 1, the school said in a statement. The six cases are believed to be linked to other cases identified at the school on Tuesday and late last week, the statement said. Contact tracing is underway and anyone who was in proximity to the students will be notified, according to the statement.