Newton School Committee rejects proposed agreement with teachers over hybrid learning concerns

“That material defect, if unchecked, can inhibit our ability to have flexibility across our learning models at the elementary, at the middle, and at the high school [levels],” said Tamika Olszewski, who represents Ward 4 on the School Committee, during the meeting.

At a special School Committee virtual meeting on Nov. 5, several members said they were concerned the agreement would restrict their options when implementing hybrid and in-person learning models for middle and high schools.

Amidst backlash from parents, students, and teachers, the Newton School Committee voted to reject an agreement with the Newton Teachers Association that would have required both parties to sign off on any plans for hybrid learning.

The nine-member School Committee has assigned a working group to develop recommendations for starting hybrid in the high schools beginning in January. While the working group is expected to unveil those recommendations this month, some have questioned whether the proposed agreement with the union would have superseded those efforts.

Seven members of the School Committee voted to reject the agreement, including Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, and send it back to the bargaining table Nov. 5. Two members -- Olszewski and Ward 8 representative Matthew Miller -- abstained from the vote.

The vote does not affect the implementation of hybrid learning at the middle schools, which is due to start Monday, Nov. 16, said Ruth Goldman, the chairwoman of the School Committee, and Michael Zilles, president of the Newton Teachers Association, in separate interviews.

Bridget Ray-Canada, the committee’s Ward 1 representative, said both the district and the teachers' union are coming together in a collaborative way.

“I believe we all, you know, want to provide in-person learning for our students. And I know many of our teachers and educators want to see their students as well,” Ray-Canada told her colleagues.

“I think we need to just make sure that as we’re moving forward, that we recognize that we’re going to continue to learn and that we are going to have to continue to adapt, be flexible, and also to give each other grace and time to accept what’s going on,” said Ward 2 committee member Margaret Albright at the meeting.

In an interview, Goldman said the working group is due to present possible scenarios for a high school hybrid plan during the School Committee’s meeting on Monday, Nov. 16. She said district officials will discuss the hybrid scenarios unveiled Monday with the union and seek its input.

She anticipates a formal recommendation and plan for implementing hybrid learning will be ready for more discussion during the committee’s Dec. 2 meeting. A vote could be held on Dec. 14.

Officials intend to have a hybrid plan for the high schools ready to be implemented in January, Goldman said.

Although no public comment was allowed at the meeting on Nov. 12, many parents spoke up at the regularly scheduled committee meeting Nov. 2. They said they were apprehensive about the agreement and feared, if approved, it would give the teachers association the power to strike down any plans for in-person learning in middle and high schools.

Zilles said in an interview he believes these fears are an “overstatement,” and the union is prepared to negotiate over hybrid learning plans for middle and high schools.

“I think that it’s being overstated in the community that somehow or another, that the NTA is holding out veto power,” Zilles said. “Just as the district has an obligation to bargain with us, we have an obligation to bargain with them.”

Zilles said teachers working in the hybrid program in elementary schools “feel like they have two jobs that they have to do” since they are preparing lessons simultaneously for in-person and remote learning.

He said the union wants to find a model that provides quality education to students but also takes into account how much work teachers can handle.

“It’s just harder to plan, and it’s hard to coordinate what you’re doing remotely with some students while you’re teaching in person with others,” he said. “It’s like we’re putting in twice the amount of work and getting half the results.”

At the meeting Nov. 2, committee members also said they were concerned about how the teachers union interpreted language in the agreement.

Zilles said there were disagreements between the union and the committee about items such as leave policies and when staff members needed to be in the school buildings. However, he said he believes those disagreements “can be settled.”

John Hilliard of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Ali Audet can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.