The Questions, featuring ‘A Beautiful Resistance’ artist Paula Champagne

You’re transported by her work, taken to a place for freedom where the leaves reach out to hug you and the sun shines on your face. You feel free to be yourself outside where Black folk are so often forced to shrink for safety.

“ A Beautiful Resistance ” is a series on Black joy and Black lives, as celebrated by culture columnist Jeneé Osterheldt.

Paula Champagne doesn’t just draw, she’s a visual storyteller. Her work often explores the intersection of Blackness, nature, and respite.

“My life is a beautiful resistance,” she said, “because I heal and thrive through my art.”

When I came across her Instagram page, I knew she was the artist we needed. And her eye, her heart, and spirit gave “A Beautiful Resistance” a soulful face reflective of its mission. Learn more about her at paulachampagne.com.

What does a beautiful resistance mean to you?

Daring to flourish despite a system and society designed against me.

Being a Black person in New England is:

Never dull!

In this moment, what is your greatest joy or hope?

These days I’ve found great joy in communing with nature.

