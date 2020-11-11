Rhode Island PBS is launching a weekly news show tonight

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and here’s a reminder to thank a veteran today. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 38,798 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 701 new cases. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 7.5 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 23.3 percent. The state announced four more deaths, bringing the total to 1,237. There were 218 people in the hospital.

Rhode Island PBS is diving head first into the local news market tonight with the debut of its long-awaited weekly news magazine, complete with a star-studded team that includes several familiar faces.

The 30-minute show, called “Rhode Island PBS Weekly,” will air at 7 p.m. and is hosted by former Channel 10 reporters Bill Rappleye and Michelle San Miguel. The executive producer is former “60 Minutes” producer Barbara Dury and the senior producer is Bartley Price, a former ABC News producer. Bill Bartholomew, who has burst onto the local news scene with a popular podcast in recent years, is a contributing reporter.

“What I hope for the broadcast is that we can really tell good stories about people in the community, stories that also broaden out and affect us all,” Dury said Tuesday.

The first episode features an in-depth story on racial justice as well as an interview with Rhode Island’s youth poetry ambassador. Scott MacKay from The Public’s Radio will also provide political commentary, presumably about last week’s elections.

Dury said the show won’t be quite like WCVB-TV in Boston’s “Chronicle” because it will focus on a variety of topics each week rather than a single issue, although she said it’s possible there will be weeks where the entire program could be dedicated to one subject. She said she hopes environmental issues and local politics will be among the focus areas.

Rhode Island PBS does air other local content, including the weekly public affairs program “Lively Experiment,” which is hosted by reporter Jim Hummel. But this is the station’s first direct foray into the competitive local television news landscape.

The project has been in the works for most of the year, and is one of the first significant investments Rhode Island PBS has made since it received more than $94 million from the sale of its television spectrum in a federal auction three years ago.

Finding a loyal audience won’t be easy, especially at a time when the news cycle seems to change by the minute. But the production level is expected to be high, and the PBS team hopes that the weekly show will allow reporters to step back from the day-to-day grind and tell bigger-picture stories.

“I always feel like if you tell good stories, eventually you build your audience,” Dury said.

⚓ My latest: Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green is drawing a line in the sand over contract negotiations with the Providence teachers. Read more.

⚓ URI graduate John King was once again the star of election night/week/month/year. Here’s how the CNN politics whiz stayed awake all of last week. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island no longer has the longest state name in the US. Ed Fitzpatrick writes that honor now belongs to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts - and one history buff thinks a concession speech is in order. Read more.

⚓ The doughnut business is thriving during the pandemic, and one of Rhode Island’s finest shops makes a cameo in this story. Read more.

⚓ Health: The race between Pfizer and Moderna to find a COVID-19 vaccine is probably the most important story in the world right now, and the Globe gives you a front-row look at what’s happening. Read more.

⚓ Obit: The legendary Celtics coach Tom Heinsohn has died, and Dan Shaughnessy offers the perfect tribute. Read more.

⚓ Sports: So much has been happening that I forgot to mention Alex Cora is back managing the Red Sox (thank God). My colleague Peter Abraham has a deep dive on Cora’s relationship with upper management. Read more.

⚓ Food: This story about a thriving pretzel startup is the one we all need in our lives right now. Read more.

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo is holding a virtual Veterans Day ceremony at 9 a.m.

⚓ Providence Business News is hosting its Business Excellence Awards online at 4 p.m.

