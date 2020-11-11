Search continues for missing pregnant woman from New Bedford; nationwide alert in effect

Finklea is 18 years old and was seen on surveillance cameras walking from her mother’s home on Cottage Street in New Bedford on Oct. 20 to a rental car on a nearby street that authorities believe was driven by 37-year-old Luis R. Zaragoza who once dated Finklea’s aunt, according to court records.

A nationwide alert remains in effect Wednesday for Jalajhia Finklea who was five months pregnant when she was last seen getting into a car driven by a New Bedford man who died 15 days later when police tried to arrest him on a kidnapping charge in Florida, officials said.

Zaragoza, who used the alias of Luis R. Barboza, died Nov. 5 in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant in Crestview, Florida, as the US Marshals and an Okaloosa, County deputy sheriff moved to arrest him for kidnapping Finklea. Police opened fire after one shot was heard emanating from inside the rented car, authorities in Massachusetts and Florida said.

"We are continuing to pursue every lead in the case and the search for her,'' Gregg MiIiote, spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said Wednesday. Quinn’s office identified Zaragoza as the person they believe is responsible for kidnapping Finklea.

According to an extensive New Bedford Police report used to obtain the kidnapping arrest warrant, on Oct. 20, Finklea was seen at a Boston clinic for the first of a two-part medical procedure and had been brought home by her mother.

Her mother left to pickup a prescription and when she returned around 5:30 p.m., her daughter was not there, Finklea’s mother, told New Bedford police when she reported her missing the next day.

The clinic, Finklea’s mother told police, reported that Finklea was facing a life-threatening medical emergency if she did not complete the second stage of the two-part medical treatment. The medical issue is in not disclosed in court records.

Police checked neighborhood surveillance cameras and learned Finklea left home around 5:30 p.m. that evening and was seen walking over to Coggeshall Street where she got into a car with a Massachusetts license plate, a car police later learned Zaragoza had rented from Boston’s Logan Airport.

Finklea remained in the car for 20 minutes and was still in it when surveillance video showed the type of vehicle driving west on Coggeshell street. "At the time of her disappearance, there was evidence that Finklea was planning to leave her home,'' police wrote. “She had no belongings ...and was aware of the medical need to return to Boston.”

Zaragoza, according to police, had once dated an aunt of Finklea’s but the relationship ended after he was violent towards the aunt. Finklea’s mother gave police Zargoza’s cellphone number along with her daughter’s as officers searched for the teen who is attending Barnstable High School on a remote basis.

"The devices were powered off,'' police wrote.

Finklea has not been in contact with her aunts, her best friends or a cousin with whom she was a frequent presence on telephone and social media postings, police wrote. "They state that this is extremely uncommon as Finklea would not drop all communication with them,'' police wrote..

And police intensified their search for Finklea and the rented car she was seen getting into while also obtaining location data from Zaragoza and Finklea’s phone. Finklea’s records showed her phone shut down Oct. 21 near mile marker 7.6 on Route 140 in New Bedford; Zaragoza’s phone was powered down for about at the same location and then turned back on when he was 65 miles away in Rhode Island.

Using license plate reading devices along with cell tower location information linked to Zaragoza’s cellphone, law enforcement tracked the rental car into Rhode Island, through New York and into the Woodbridge rest stop in New Jersey where the car was parked for two hours straight on Oct. 21 between midnight and 2 a.m.

No one was seen going in or out, and the surveillance images did not show if there was a passenger in the vehicle, police wrote.

Zaragoza then drove back into New York City, reversed direction, stopped at the Woodbridge stop again, but could not be seen on the surveillance video because of heavy traffic there, police wrote.

Through a license plate reader and cellphone information, the rental car, presumably with Zaragoza behind the wheel was in Orangeburg, S.C. on Oct. 22, Jacksonville, Fla. on Oct. 23 and driving on Interstate 10 in Texas one day later, police said in the report.

Only one person was seen in the vehicle, police said.

Police continued tracking him and the rental and when New Bedford police obtained the arrest warrant Nov. 5, they alerted the marshals and Florida authorities who confronted Zaragoza around 8:30 a.m.

Zaragoza was pronounced dead at the scene. The use of deadly force is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, officials said.

Finklea’s mother could not be reached for comment Wednesday.





