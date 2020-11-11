Three people injured when wrong way driver slams into ambulance on Mass Pike

Two Vital Ambulancepersonnel and the patient they were transporting were injured when their vehicle was hit by a wrong way driver on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Natick early Wednesday.
The incident occurred in the eastbound lanes near Exit 13 around 3 a.m. when a Massachusetts State Police trooper spotted the driver travelling in the wrong direction on the Pike, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail.
“The suspect vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed and weaving in and out of traffic,'' Procopio wrote. Because of the danger to the public, another Trooper effectively deployed a tire deflation device. Before the wrong way operator stopped, however, the vehicle struck an ambulance in the vicinity of Exit 13 in Natick.”
Advertisement
The operator of the wrong way vehicle suffered critical injuries, Procopio wrote.
The driver and the second staffer riding in the Vital Ambulance sustained minor injures, he wrote.
The patient who was taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston sustained "potential minor injuries,'' Procopio wrote.
The eastbound lanes of the Pike were closed for about three hours while the victims were removed from the damaged vehicles, the highway was cleared of debris and troopers conducted their on-scene investigation, Procopio wrote. The Pike reopened around 6 a.m.
State Police expect to release more information later Wednesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.