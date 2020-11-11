Three people injured when wrong way driver slams into ambulance on Mass Pike

Two Vital Ambulancepersonnel and the patient they were transporting were injured when their vehicle was hit by a wrong way driver on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Natick early Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the eastbound lanes near Exit 13 around 3 a.m. when a Massachusetts State Police trooper spotted the driver travelling in the wrong direction on the Pike, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail.

“The suspect vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed and weaving in and out of traffic,'' Procopio wrote. Because of the danger to the public, another Trooper effectively deployed a tire deflation device. Before the wrong way operator stopped, however, the vehicle struck an ambulance in the vicinity of Exit 13 in Natick.”