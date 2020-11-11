In virtual ceremony, Baker and other officials honor veterans for their legacy, sacrifices

While honoring it may look a little different this year, Chen was joined by Governor Charlie Baker and state Secretary for the Department of Veterans' Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe for the pre-recorded virtual ceremony, which was streamed at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“I know first-hand what families and military spouses go through,” said Chen, the first Chinese-American to wear a two-star rank in the U.S. Army. “To all of you, my thanks and gratitude for your dedication, support, and sacrifices.”

For Army veteran Major General William Chen, Veterans Day is not only a special day because it’s his birthday, but because of the three generations of his family who have served in the armed forces.

The ceremony focused on remembering the actions and sacrifices of those who have served, as well as their family and friends. Baker said in his remarks this day gives everyone a chance to reflect on the rights, liberties, and opportunities Americans have as a result of this.

“There’s a reason for that: because freedom isn’t free, and we would not be the country we are, we would not have the freedoms we have if it weren’t for those who chose to sign up and put themselves in harm’s way on behalf of the rest of us,” Baker said.

These types of sacrifices are vivid throughout the history of Massachusetts, Chen said, including with the first Congressional Gold Medal, given to George Washington for the liberation of Boston, the “most prestigious piece” the Boston Public Library has in its collection.

More recently, a Congressional Gold Medal was awarded in July to all of the crewmates on the USS Indianapolis, which was attacked and sunk on July 30, 1945, by a Japanese submarine, four days after it delivered “key components” for the first atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

Fifteen crew members on board were from Massachusetts, including Commander Stanley Walter Lipski. Lipski, Chen said, gave a life vest to every sailor he could reach, despite being severely burned and losing his sight in both eyes. He died in the water after the ship sunk.

The same day it was signed into law that the 1,195 crew members of the USS Indianapolis would receive that award, Dec. 20, 2018, President Donald Trump signed the Chinese-American World War II Veteran Congressional Gold Medal Act, to honor the Chinese-Americans who served in World War II.

Of those 20,000 Chinese-Americans who served during WWII, approximately 40 percent of these people were not U.S. citizens, Chen said.

“Yet, they volunteered and were drafted and proudly served as Americans,” he said.

There are two living recipients who will receive this honor in Massachusetts, Chen said, and will be honored in a ceremony hopefully within the coming months.

All those missing in action or prisoners of war were also honored with a table set to continue honoring their legacy.

“They fought long, lonely battles against despair, physical, and psychological torture, and the ultimate fear of being forgotten,” said Master of Ceremonies Mike Nikitas, a son of a WWII vet. “They are POWs and MIAs — they are not with us this day, but we remember them.”

The City of Boston is also set to have remembrances for veterans Wednesday, focusing on recognizing the stories of “veterans in Boston who are often unrecognized.”

A Fitzgerald Post memorial service was held in South Boston at 9 a.m., with other events coming later on in the day, including a Puerto Rican Monument Veterans Day commemoration in the South End at 1 p.m. and a hero square dedication at 2:30 p.m. in Brighton for Lieutenant Thomas J. Redgate, who was missing in action for 70 years.

Mayor Martin Walsh is also set to participate in WCVB’s annual telethon for Home Base starting at 5:30 p.m.

Lussier said during the virtual ceremony that Veterans Day isn’t the only day these heroes should be recognized.

“Let us remember that our appreciation for veterans does not end on Veterans Day,” she said. “Our honor, and respect, for the service of those who have worn the uniform is never ending.”

