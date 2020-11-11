Warm weather broke temperature records

The recent stretch of balmy weather broke several temperature records, according to the National Weather Service.
Providence set or tied a daily temperature record each day since Friday, said Rob Megnia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. On Friday it reached 72 degrees which tied the previous record; on Saturday it was a record-breaking 76 degrees; on Sunday and Monday it was a record-breaking 75 degrees; and on Tuesday it got up to 74 degrees, which broke the previous record for Nov. 10 in Providence, he said.
Providence also broke a record for consecutive days of 70 degree temperatures in November. It was the sixth day in a row in Providence that the mercury reached that high, which broke the previous record of five days in 1990, he said.
At Hartford-Bradley Airport a record was broken on Saturday when it reached 79 degrees (the previous record was 74) and on Tuesday it got up to 77 degrees (the previous record was 76), he said.
Worcester tied a record of five consecutive days of 70-degree weather. Megnia said if it reaches 70 degrees today in Worcester, it will break the previous record. Worcester also set daily records for high temperatures when it reached 71 degrees on Friday, 73 degrees on Sunday, and Monday when it got up to 74 degrees.
“Oddly enough nothing was broken in Boston,” he said.
But it got close.
The closest Boston came to record high temperatures was Saturday when it hit 72 degrees. The record for that day is 73 degrees, he said.
