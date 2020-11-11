Warm weather broke temperature records

The recent stretch of balmy weather broke several temperature records, according to the National Weather Service.

Providence set or tied a daily temperature record each day since Friday, said Rob Megnia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. On Friday it reached 72 degrees which tied the previous record; on Saturday it was a record-breaking 76 degrees; on Sunday and Monday it was a record-breaking 75 degrees; and on Tuesday it got up to 74 degrees, which broke the previous record for Nov. 10 in Providence, he said.

Providence also broke a record for consecutive days of 70 degree temperatures in November. It was the sixth day in a row in Providence that the mercury reached that high, which broke the previous record of five days in 1990, he said.