Wellesley High School to switch to remote learning after 6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

“While we recognize that this news is disappointing, we are also reassured that we were able to identify these cases rapidly to stop any further transmission,” the statement said. “It remains critical that we each do our part to stop the spread of the virus including wearing masks at all times, social distancing, hand washing, and avoiding gatherings.”

Remote learning will continue until Tuesday Dec. 1, Dr. David Lussier, the Wellesley superintendent of schools, and Leonard Izzo, the director of the Wellesley Health Department, said in an e-mail to families Wednesday.

Wellesley High School will move temporarily to remote learning Thursday after six more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the school, officials said.

The announcement follows two other reported cases of COVID-19 at Wellesley High School, according to the school district’s website. One case was reported on Tuesday, and another on Nov. 5.

School officials believe the six new cases are likely to be linked to the older cases, the e-mail said.

Contact tracing is ongoing, according to the e-mail.

Additional test results are expected on Thursday, and the school will be deep cleaned and disinfected, the statement said. All other schools in Wellesley will continue to follow their regular schedules.

The school’s food service department is creating an online order system so students can have access to breakfast and lunch during remote learning, the statement said.

All athletics are also cancelled for the rest of the fall season, the statement said.

