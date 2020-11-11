What stress eating? Dieting despite the pandemic, this Newton man has lost 70 pounds

But the experience of Newton resident Robert Adelson shows that quarantining does not have to lead to poor eating habits -- and is even a chance to make positive changes.

For many people, the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in months of too much eating and too little exercise.

Adelson, who said he was “looking at an open grave” due to obesity, said he has lost over 70 pounds in the past year, reducing his risk of serious illness if he contracts the novel coronavirus.

“Being overweight is one of the complicating conditions for death with COVID-19 but obesity’s even worse,” said Robert Adelson, 68, an attorney who is the principal at Boston-based law firm Adelson & Associates. “I’m overweight, but I’m not obese.”

Advertisement

In the age of remote work and school, it can be easy for some adults and children to fall out of a daily routine, which can lead to meal skipping and mindless snacking, said Kylie Sakaida, a clinical dietitian at Massachusetts General Hospital. The pandemic has provided some people extra time to focus on their diet, she said, but for others, eating habits have been put on the back burner.

At the same time, Sakaida said, Covid-19 has “provided an evidence-based incentive to lose weight.”

“We’ve seen that obesity and related medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are all risk factors for severe disease and death from the coronavirus,” she said.

Sakaida said “stress” and “boredom” eating has skyrocketed amid the pandemic.

Prolonged periods at home, fewer social interactions, and continuous coverage of COVID-19 in the media might spark stress, she said, and lead to a greater dependence on comfort food.

Fewer and quicker trips to the grocery store also might lead to people to eat fewer fresh foods and more processed foods, Sakaida said.

Advertisement

To practice healthy eating habits during the pandemic, Sakaida recommends planning meals and snacks throughout the day. Setting phone reminders for mealtimes can also reduce mindlessly snacking. Because eating and working simultaneously might lead to overeating, she said it is vital to take a break from work and be present during mealtime. Keeping a clear, transparent water bottle close to the workspace can be a visual cue to drink more water and stay hydrated.

“There are multiple factors that have contributed to people’s eating habits,” Sakaida said. “It would all be interesting to look back to see how this has affected people.”

Adelson has been commuting to his office in Boston during the coronavirus pandemic, but the amount of work decreased in April, which he said made it difficult for him to resist snacking. Once work picked up, it was easier to not mindlessly eat.

When asked if he has advice for people who are working remotely with unlimited access to the kitchen, he said it is mind over matter.

“If you adopt a set of attitudes, you can conquer the proximity to the fridge,” he said.

Weighing 248 pounds and standing 5 feet 5 inches tall in October 2019, Adelson changed his eating habits after he was scheduled to have gastric bypass surgery. He had tried dieting before, he said, but typically ended up gaining more weight. It was not until he created a self-directed program, “Rob’s Eat What You Love Diet Program,” that he saw results and lost 76 pounds in eight months.

Advertisement

“I really felt in September 2019 that I’d be dead within five years,” he said. “At that point, I said, ‘you know, do you want to just eat yourself to death?’”

Adelson said he suffered from sleep apnea and leg pain and predicted he would be confined to a wheelchair and his bed within a few years if something did not change.

Adelson eliminated eating after 7 p.m. and limited himself to three meals a day, among other techniques, losing the weight without medication, surgery, or exercise. In June, he started riding his bike two to three times per week, which he said has helped maintain his weight loss.

To eat less, Adelson said he prioritizes “tasting” over eating foods, a practice he describes as cutting his food into small pieces, pacing himself during meals, and savoring the flavor. Adelson also limits his consumption of bread and replaces snacks with spearmint chewing gum, according to an article he self-published in August.

Bunny Gorfinkle, a Florida resident and Adelson’s aunt, said she and her family were concerned about Adelson’s health for years and thinks Adelson seeing his overweight father at the end of his life forced him to adopt different eating habits.

“Robert had determination,” Gorfinkle said. “He had a reason to think, ‘I don’t want to look like my dad and be in a wheelchair.’”

Julia Kahn, Adelson’s wife, said it is important to model healthy eating habits to support loved ones who are trying to lose weight.

Advertisement

“I like to relax when I eat,” Kahn said. “He’s learned to chew his food and taste his food rather than quickly shove it in his mouth.”

Every day feels wonderful for Adelson, he said, because he feels like he has added decades to his life. He said he loves the renewed sense of energy, his appearance, and fitting into clothes he hasn’t worn for 30 years. Adelson said he occasionally has bad days where he overeats but treats each day separately, allowing himself to bounce back. The thought of dying early due to obesity, he said, no longer crosses his mind.

Kami Rieck can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.