In op-ed, Elizabeth Warren details what she thinks a Biden-Harris administration should do on Day One

In an op-ed published in the Washington Post on Wednesday, Elizabeth Warren said President-elect Joe Biden should address a wide range of issues, including student loan debt, drug prices, and racial equity on his first day in office.

The Massachusetts senator wrote that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won the election with the “most progressive economic and racial justice platform of any general election nominee ever,” and there are several immediate actions they can take through “executive orders and agency action."

She noted that Biden has already said he would reenter the Paris Climate Accord, reinstate DACA, and end President Trump’s travel ban on some Muslim countries.